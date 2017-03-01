A modern home with classic features

Fortunately, nobody is forced to commit to one particular style for their homes. Love the country style, yet you also have a small space in your heart for some contemporary touches? Go for it!

Today’s piece here on homify 360° can serve as a fine example on how two different designs (modern and classic) get to share the same space/house without the end result being too busy or eclectic. The secret is ensuring that there’s enough “breathing space” left over so that the final product, whether it’s the exterior façade or an interior room, doesn’t seem too cluttered.

And, of course, this villa manages to pull it all together quite smoothly by having a monochrome colour palette create a soft flow throughout.

Scroll ahead to see if this villa (and its styles) takes your fancy.