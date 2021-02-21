8 Wall Colors that Suits Well for Small Bedrooms

Relax: white is not your only option for your small bedroom. There are certain ways to incorporate colour into your teeny tiny space without letting it overwhelm the entire room.

And while it’s true that lighter tones can help a space feel larger, a lot of today’s interior designers actually encourage bringing in darker hues for the bedroom, seeing as it’s a personal space.

But whichever colour floats your boat, we have some tried-and-tested options that have proven to be quite successful when it comes to bedrooms that are rather modest in size.

Let’s see what they are…