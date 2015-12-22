5 big ideas for small kitchens

Finally, we really recommend that you make the most of the natural light available. Of course, not everyone has the means to extend out into the garden, but if you can, it's definitely worth considering. Alternatively, ensure your kitchen is designed with the location of the windows in mind, or if you can't make any structural changes at the moment, simply opt for white or cream roller blinds and avoid heavy curtains or thick patterned blinds—busy patterns will only make your kitchen look smaller.

If you follow these steps, you're sure to notice the difference in your kitchen, and hopefully you'll feel more positive about your space than before.

Want to see an example of a kitchen that has undergone a big transformation? Then check out this kitchen for every season

What do you think of these small kitchen ideas?