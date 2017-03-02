​Refurbishment of a house in Balham house

“Every choice you make has an end result.”—Zig Ziglar
That is certainly true, not only for deep and meaningful choices like switching careers or marrying the love of your life, but also for decisions like which colour to paint the hallway – whether you opt for a light beige or a deep red, your decision will affect the end result.
Which brings us to today’s homify 360° piece: a family home in Balham which was starting to look a bit on the rough and outdated side. Thus, the homeowners made a choice to contact professional home-building team Blankstone, located in London, to help them treat their living space to a full interior refurbishment, which included new wall colours, floor coverings, furniture pieces, décor items, the works.
The end result? See for yourself…
Although the external rear side of the house still flaunts the same brown-tinted brick as before, it just serves to enhance the new interiors so much more: a traditional façade to contrast effectively with the new look of the house.
Here we see how a majestic glass sliding door allows the rear terrace to become one with the house. But just what is inside?
An open-plan layout, it would seem, which houses the kitchen and dining area – both flaunting a new look.
Rich and earthy browns adorn the dining area, taking control of both the timber table and the leather-clad dining chairs and –bench, while the kitchen space opted for a sleeker look via its off-whites and light greys.
Notice the decadent selection of ceiling pendants, downlighters, cabinetry lighting and skylights which all help to inject a strong batch of natural light into the interior setting.
The adjoining space seems to be the living room, which treats us to a slightly eclectic look in terms of home design. However, brown seems to be the main champ of the colour scheme, adorning the wooden floor, leather wingback, modern fireplace, timber wine rack / work space, etc.
And thanks to windows/glass doors located in both the living room and culinary area, natural light seeps inside to light up both spaces.
It’s not often that an interior designer opts for a dark colour in a smaller bedroom. However, we need to commend the decision to go with that deep green inside this bedroom space, which goes a long way in giving it a stately look and feel.
Linen in various hues of stone greys add a bit of soft comfort, while the black metal-frame bed contrasts quite stunningly with the wooden wall shelves in the corner.
We just had to include this image of the bedroom’s other side: a focal wall with exposed brick that, together with that exceptional ceiling pendant, brings a big dose of industrial charm to this space.
The door and window shutters ensure a touch of crisp whiteness to enhance the neutral hues of the design.
The designers of this space seemed to be working with the term “eye-catching” in mind, for they have included all the right touches to ensure a striking look for the bathroom.
We have some glimmering surfaces thanks to the fixtures and lights; old-school warmth and charm in the wooden storage/display cabinet in the corner; a touch of sleekness via the crystal-clear glass pane of the shower; the strong modern style of the sink and vanity; and a big dose of pattern and texture thanks to the wall- and floor tiles, which contrast strikingly with one another, yet don’t result in a look that’s too busy or clashing.
A tremendous refurbishment choice that, indeed, delivered stunning end results!
