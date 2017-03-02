​Refurbishment of a house in Balham house

“Every choice you make has an end result.”—Zig Ziglar

That is certainly true, not only for deep and meaningful choices like switching careers or marrying the love of your life, but also for decisions like which colour to paint the hallway – whether you opt for a light beige or a deep red, your decision will affect the end result.

Which brings us to today’s homify 360° piece: a family home in Balham which was starting to look a bit on the rough and outdated side. Thus, the homeowners made a choice to contact professional home-building team Blankstone, located in London, to help them treat their living space to a full interior refurbishment, which included new wall colours, floor coverings, furniture pieces, décor items, the works.

The end result? See for yourself…