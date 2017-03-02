Modern extension for an​ Altrincham semi

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we take a look at a project that involved an extension and remodel for a family home in Altrincham. Artform Architects were commissioned by the client to design an extension for their semi-detached house, consisting of a new single-storey volume to enlarge the existing kitchen/dining space, plus provide more of a modern, open-plan layout.
And even though this is the space we’ll be focusing on today, it’s interesting to note that a two-storey extension was also built above the existing kitchen to house a new bedroom and en suite.
Let’s have a look!
We kick off with a 3-dimensional rendering by the designers of what the proposed extension would look like: a contemporary add-on to contrast with the brick-clad façade of the existing house.
But of course, this was just the initial planning stages of the project. Let’s see the architectural drawings of the house.
Judging by the architectural drawings of the house’s ground-floor plan, the new extension would make a significant change to the interiors in terms of space and lighting, for glazed bi-fold doors would be added to open onto the terrace/garden.
Ready to see what the real version looks like?
Light, bright and colourful! By tearing down the walls which separated the original dining room and kitchen, and adding in the new extension, this new open-plan layout of the culinary area is just too dazzling to ignore.
Not only do the glazed doors and windows ensure oceans of light streaming inside, but the architects have also included a skylight and various lighting fixtures to enhance the interior illumination.
Notice how those brightly coloured island stools seem to pop out from the predominantly neutral hues of the colour scheme.
Today, the dining room and kitchen blend in quite seamlessly with one another, ensuring a much more open and socialising space. After all, what is more sociable than chattering family and friends at the dining table keeping the cook in the kitchen company?
Most certainly an open-plan delight!
