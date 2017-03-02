Modern extension for an​ Altrincham semi

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we take a look at a project that involved an extension and remodel for a family home in Altrincham. Artform Architects were commissioned by the client to design an extension for their semi-detached house, consisting of a new single-storey volume to enlarge the existing kitchen/dining space, plus provide more of a modern, open-plan layout.

And even though this is the space we’ll be focusing on today, it’s interesting to note that a two-storey extension was also built above the existing kitchen to house a new bedroom and en suite.

Let’s have a look!