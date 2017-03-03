​Single-storey extension for a Warwickshire home

The location? Fern Cottage, an attractive Warwickshire village property set within a conservation area on the edge of the Cotswolds.

The brief? To create an extension for a house which would provide a kitchen, utility room and master bedroom suite, as well as an attached single-storey garden room to open up onto the green spaces outside.

The professionals in charge? Hayward Smart Architects from Shipston-on-Stour.

The end results? Down below…