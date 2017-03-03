​Single-storey extension for a Warwickshire home

The location? Fern Cottage, an attractive Warwickshire village property set within a conservation area on the edge of the Cotswolds.
The brief? To create an extension for a house which would provide a kitchen, utility room and master bedroom suite, as well as an attached single-storey garden room to open up onto the green spaces outside.
The professionals in charge? Hayward Smart Architects from Shipston-on-Stour.
The end results? Down below…
The exterior surfaces of the house present quite the striking contrast, particularly since the surroundings are so lush and green. A perfect example of how the location of a house can, indeed, affect its look, for had this property been in, say, a tight-knit suburban street in London, would the visual appeal of the façade still have been the same?
Regardless, back to the project at hand – on the first-floor, we can see a timber structure which floats beautifully above the stone-clad volume below it. That’s the private balcony of the new bedroom, providing a comfy (and shaded) spot to relax and enjoy the lush surroundings.
Seen from the side, that timber extension has quite the look. It simultaneously contrasts with the masonry of the existing house while also enhancing the look of the stones’ brown hues.
But don’t think that the architects in charge only opted for a project that would look “pretty” and nothing more. Being the energy-efficient bunch that they are, they also included renewable installations in the form of an air-source heat pump, rainwater harvesting and the provision for future photovoltaic panels.
The single-storey extension was added to the side of the property, and got treated to full-height glazing to open the corner up onto its own private terrace.
Here is where the kitchen of the house is located (and, judging from this image, the dining room as well).
Thanks to the abundance of glass panes included in the new extension (not only via windows and doors, but also skylights), this space gets a prime view of the lush gardens outside, allowing those greens to filter indoors on a daily basis.
A brief completed successfully? We wholeheartedly vote “yes”!
