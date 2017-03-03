​A modern curved glass extension

When it comes to adding more space to a home, extensions are definitely one of the most popular options people are opting for these days. Get a professional to assist you, tell them your needs (i.e. a bigger kitchen, a guest bedroom), let them get to work to assess your existing property and layout, et voilà: a new interior space for your house!

Of course, in real life, the process isn’t quite so simple or quick, yet that doesn’t take away from the many advantages an extension brings to a home, its inhabitants and their lifestyle.

Case in point, today’s homify 360° highlight, which saw a structurally glazed extension added to the rear of an existing property. The concept that was presented to the experts in charge (London-based architects Trombe) was a samurai warrior’s mask, based on the client’s interest in Japan.

Care to take a look?