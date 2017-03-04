Your browser is out-of-date.

Low-cost kitchen renovation ideas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Hehku Cucina Range, Hehku Hehku Classic style kitchen
2017 is already well underway – so how are those resolutions for the new year doing? Lost any weight? How about the learning-a-new-language or the drink-less-alcohol promises you made to yourself? 

Don’t feel bad if a stylish new kitchen was on your to-do list this year – a full-blown renovation tends to slice and dice a budget rather horridly, which may very well clash with your other New Year’s resolution to save more.

But hang on, for we have found a few loopholes that can still see you renovating your kitchen without digging into too much of your savings. All it will take is a bit of research, imagination, and a little DIY effort to make your old kitchen look almost brand new.

Happy New Year, indeed!

1. Modernise your lighting

Limetree, Plymouth, ADG Bespoke ADG Bespoke Minimalist dining room
ADG Bespoke

Limetree, Plymouth

ADG Bespoke
ADG Bespoke
ADG Bespoke

Style up those old kitchen lighting fixtures by opting for modern accent lighting. Haven’t you heard? Pendants and other decorative fixtures add instant glow and elegance!

2. Style up cabinet doors

Квартира-Студия , tatarintsevadesign tatarintsevadesign Mediterranean style kitchen
tatarintsevadesign

tatarintsevadesign
tatarintsevadesign
tatarintsevadesign

A can of spray paint; your outdated kitchen cabinets… do you see where we’re going with this? 

Spray-painting cabinets are way better than painting with a brush, which can cause blobs and drips in the grooves of the door profile. Plus, it’s quicker and can afford your kitchen that “brand new” quality.

3. Add new hardware

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Country style kitchen
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

It’s simply magical how something as simple as a new handle or knob can transform a cabinet. And since you are having those doors sprayed anyway, you may as well treat the cabinets to some new shiny hardware as well.

4. Hire experts

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Instead of replacing an ugly kitchen countertop (which has its own set of drawbacks if you are retaining the base, especially if the old countertop is glued on), you can hire a seasoned kitchen specialist who will add a 6 mm veneer of genuine granite right on top of the old counter, for the look and almost the same durability as solid granite.

See our vast list of professionals here on homify, including kitchen planners.

5. Energy-efficient lighting

Cherry Creek Town Home , Studio Design LLC Studio Design LLC Classic style kitchen
Studio Design LLC

Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC
Studio Design LLC

Here’s a quick tip: halogen lighting was never meant for ambient lighting, seeing as it causes glare and can make a space seem fatigue in appearance. 

LEDs are the way to go! Although they cost more initially, they last for years, are very energy-efficient, and are cool to the touch. Plus, your old-fashioned recessed lighting, especially the kind with black liners, can be retrofitted with updated energy-efficient versions with minimum or no repairs to the ceiling.

6. A fresh coat of paint

Girl and the cat, BLACKHAUS BLACKHAUS Modern kitchen Solid Wood White brick
BLACKHAUS

Girl and the cat

BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS
BLACKHAUS

Even if this is the only option you take from this list, we say go for it; it’s amazing what a new coat of white paint on the ceiling will do to brighten things up. 

Yes, the ceiling. Ceilings get dingy over time with smoke, dust and dirt without anybody noticing it. But trust us when we say that you will notice the brand-new look of that upper surface post-painting.

7. Add a backsplash

Richmond - A Kitchen in Three Movements , Johnny Grey Johnny Grey KitchenSinks & taps
Johnny Grey

Richmond—A Kitchen in Three Movements

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

Don’t have an existing backsplash in your kitchen? This is your change to add some character and elegance into your kitchen for only a few pounds. 

Because backsplashes don’t require a large number of tiles, you can splurge on fancy ones, add a mix of high-end and plain ones, or create a focal point with mosaics, mirror tiles or other decorative options. 

And in the same way that you spray-painted your old cabinets can you style up your backsplash’s existing ceramic tiles.

8. Install new flooring

Hehku Cucina Range, Hehku Hehku Classic style kitchen
Hehku

Hehku Cucina Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

Click flooring (a relatively new type of wood flooring option which gets its name from the fact that the boards used in its construction process “click” together, removing the need for nails) can be installed right on top of outdated old floors. And providing your existing floor is level, you can also install cork, laminate tile or linoleum. 

With some care and minimum DIY experience, these are all options you can do yourself.

9. Clean and de-clutter

Contemporary Kitchen with quartz countertops, italian Bertazonni appliances HOMEREDI Modern kitchen Quartz White
HOMEREDI

Contemporary Kitchen with quartz countertops, italian Bertazonni appliances

HOMEREDI
HOMEREDI
HOMEREDI

A lot of us are guilty of accumulating various china figurines on the windowsill and cute magnets on the fridge. After a while we completely stop noticing them altogether. 

Rather replace them with something new and fresh like pretty vases or bowls, collections of vintage bottles, or simply a spotless, uncluttered expanse of windows.

Well, that takes care of style, but what about spotlessness? Let’s see: How to speed-clean your kitchen (because life's short).

Clever home cleaning tips
So, which of these kitchen style-up tips will you try?

