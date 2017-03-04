Low-cost kitchen renovation ideas

2017 is already well underway – so how are those resolutions for the new year doing? Lost any weight? How about the learning-a-new-language or the drink-less-alcohol promises you made to yourself?

Don’t feel bad if a stylish new kitchen was on your to-do list this year – a full-blown renovation tends to slice and dice a budget rather horridly, which may very well clash with your other New Year’s resolution to save more.

But hang on, for we have found a few loopholes that can still see you renovating your kitchen without digging into too much of your savings. All it will take is a bit of research, imagination, and a little DIY effort to make your old kitchen look almost brand new.

Happy New Year, indeed!