Modern extension for a Henley-on-Thames home

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a project which involves one of the most popular means to add new indoor space to a house: an extension.

Yes, the advantages that a successfully completed extension affords a house (not to mention its inhabitants and their lifestyle) really is something to write home about. Not only does an extension provide more options in terms of space (will it be used for a home office or an art studio? A bigger kitchen or a formal dining room?), it can also severely enhance the façade of a structure, thereby increasing its value.

But let’s move on with today’s discovery: a contemporary glass extension that was added to a traditional home in Henley-on-Thames, courtesy of the professionals over at IQ Glass UK.