Modern extension for a Henley-on-Thames home

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a project which involves one of the most popular means to add new indoor space to a house: an extension.
Yes, the advantages that a successfully completed extension affords a house (not to mention its inhabitants and their lifestyle) really is something to write home about. Not only does an extension provide more options in terms of space (will it be used for a home office or an art studio? A bigger kitchen or a formal dining room?), it can also severely enhance the façade of a structure, thereby increasing its value.
But let’s move on with today’s discovery: a contemporary glass extension that was added to a traditional home in Henley-on-Thames, courtesy of the professionals over at IQ Glass UK.
What makes this addition even more striking is the fact that the existing structure is all dolled up with a traditional design style. No contemporary harsh lines or sleek surfaces were part of the main house before the extension was added.
Notice how the glass seems to flow upwards from the extension into the main house’s roof? Those windows are part and parcel of the extension project: frameless structural glass extending onto the top floor and into the roof to maximise the amount of natural light entering the bedrooms.
What was once just a regular exterior spot (it could have been a lawn or part of an old terrace, for all we know) is now part of a very modern glass enclosure which houses an open-plan layout. Here is where we find the kitchen and dining area which blend in impeccably with the living room.
The sleek style of the glass box continues on the inside, allowing various elements like the fireplace and furniture to also flaunt a modern look.
Just see how bright and open this space is thanks to the glazing, which not only introduces much more light into the interiors, but also treats the inhabitants to a view of the lush surroundings.
Now they can finally enjoy tea with a garden view, regardless of what those rain clouds have in mind.
It’s a simple matter of sliding aside those glass doors to allow the interiors (and the whole house, for that matter) to become one with the exterior spaces.
Notice how the flooring for the outside terrace and the interior open-plan space is the one and the same – a seamless link between inside and outside.
