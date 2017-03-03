Separating rooms without walls

Separating interior spaces without walls might seem like a tall order but you'd be surprised how many amazing techniques are being used these days.
Instead of blocking off your living room and walking through numerous doorways to get to other parts of the home, you can simply add in some decorative divides that maximise light flow and keep a space feeling truly free and open; a trend interior designers are more than on board with.
We've found some beautiful projects completed by top designers so, if you're looking for a more modern or eye-catching alternative to standard walls, take a look!
Simple, elegant and almost undetectable in the right light, polished metal poles make for a fantastic room divide that doesn't stop any light flowing and creates a wonderfully open dialogue between different spaces.
Dividing a space with glass is one thing, but doing it with smoked glass is something else! You'll create a sense of privacy even though the material is transparent.
If you've been wanting a reason to get your craft on, perhaps this could be it.
Wooden room divides that fit between two walls don't have to be perfect as you can go for a really abstract and arty look, making good use of whatever materials you have lying around.
Simple, timeless and elegant, horizontal slatted screens are a great way to divide a space, especially if you love Japanese architecture and home design.
If metal poles weren't quite the right aesthetic for you, how about industrial slats? Basic rectangles painted white, look fantastic here and contrast with the concrete walls so well.
When you want to divide a room but keep your options open, large screens are a fantastic idea as you can simply open, close or move them at will.
Choose something really fabulous though!
You can even use mini screens—they're just as handy as larger ones but work in a home with low-ceilings.
Why not go super simple and replace walls with doors? Here, you can see a cut out door that pivots, opening up to divide the space in a whole new way!
Contemporary and fresh, sliding glass doors aren't only for Star Trek movie sets, as they look phenomenal in the home too! We love these, which divide a dining room and kitchen so simply.
Why not get some extra use out of your divides? Opt for beautiful bookcases and you can leave them as open and unfussy or as stacked out as you like.
Essentially, anything you have to walk around is a room divide and we think these hanging shelves are a fantastic idea! Handy, pretty and unusual, what could be better?
When is a room divide not a room divide? When it's also a safety rail!
These intricate laser cut wooden panels make such light work of separating the stairs from the hallway and also offer a little extra stability.
Whatever the size and style of your home, you want to make sure you keeping the light flowing, so these bold, black wooden screens are just the ticket, even for an ultra-modern home.
Just look at this amazing display! An artistic metal framework has been created and filled with crystal-clear glass to make a funky room divide like no other.
Just imagine all the other patterns you could create.
It's nice to match an outdoor space to your interior and this amazing abstract metal cut-out design is all the motivation we'd need. Easily creating a separate walkway outside, we bet the same design has been used somewhere inside too!
Interior spaces can be a playground for bizarre space dividing techniques and this one really grabbed our attention. Just look at how delicately beautiful these little wires are!
