Separating rooms without walls

Separating interior spaces without walls might seem like a tall order but you'd be surprised how many amazing techniques are being used these days.

Instead of blocking off your living room and walking through numerous doorways to get to other parts of the home, you can simply add in some decorative divides that maximise light flow and keep a space feeling truly free and open; a trend interior designers are more than on board with.

We've found some beautiful projects completed by top designers so, if you're looking for a more modern or eye-catching alternative to standard walls, take a look!