Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Separating rooms without walls

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa modular, ClickHouse ClickHouse Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Separating interior spaces without walls might seem like a tall order but you'd be surprised how many amazing techniques are being used these days. 

Instead of blocking off your living room and walking through numerous doorways to get to other parts of the home, you can simply add in some decorative divides that maximise light flow and keep a space feeling truly free and open; a trend interior designers are more than on board with.

We've found some beautiful projects completed by top designers so, if you're looking for a more modern or eye-catching alternative to standard walls, take a look!

1. Metal poles

Apartamento Porto, Jorge Cassio Dantas Lda Jorge Cassio Dantas Lda Modern living room
Jorge Cassio Dantas Lda

Jorge Cassio Dantas Lda
Jorge Cassio Dantas Lda
Jorge Cassio Dantas Lda

Simple, elegant and almost undetectable in the right light, polished metal poles make for a fantastic room divide that doesn't stop any light flowing and creates a wonderfully open dialogue between different spaces.

2. Smoked glass

Casa modular, ClickHouse ClickHouse Modern bathroom
ClickHouse

Casa modular

ClickHouse
ClickHouse
ClickHouse

Dividing a space with glass is one thing, but doing it with smoked glass is something else! You'll create a sense of privacy even though the material is transparent.

3. Artistic wood

Apartamento São Caetano, VSS ARQ VSS ARQ Minimalist living room
VSS ARQ

VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ

If you've been wanting a reason to get your craft on, perhaps this could be it.

Wooden room divides that fit between two walls don't have to be perfect as you can go for a really abstract and arty look, making good use of whatever materials you have lying around.

4. Wooden Japanese-style screens

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Amber/Gold
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simple, timeless and elegant, horizontal slatted screens are a great way to divide a space, especially if you love Japanese architecture and home design.

5. Industrial lines

Open Space, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Industrial style living room
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

If metal poles weren't quite the right aesthetic for you, how about industrial slats? Basic rectangles painted white, look fantastic here and contrast with the concrete walls so well.

6. Portable screens

Apartamento Trump Hollywood, Regina Claudia p. Galletti Regina Claudia p. Galletti Modern living room
Regina Claudia p. Galletti

Regina Claudia p. Galletti
Regina Claudia p. Galletti
Regina Claudia p. Galletti

When you want to divide a room but keep your options open, large screens are a fantastic idea as you can simply open, close or move them at will. 

Choose something really fabulous though!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Small screens

INTERIOR SHOWROOM, Clorofilia Clorofilia Tropical style living room Plywood Wood effect
Clorofilia

Clorofilia
Clorofilia
Clorofilia

You can even use mini screens—they're just as handy as larger ones but work in a home with low-ceilings.

8. Pivoting open doors

VIA CORDILLERA (DESARROLLOS DELTA), Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

Why not go super simple and replace walls with doors? Here, you can see a cut out door that pivots, opening up to divide the space in a whole new way!

9. Sliding glass doors

ATTICO A ROMA, bastianello/costa/marchetti/fabro bastianello/costa/marchetti/fabro
bastianello/costa/marchetti/fabro

bastianello/costa/marchetti/fabro
bastianello/costa/marchetti/fabro
bastianello/costa/marchetti/fabro

Contemporary and fresh, sliding glass doors aren't only for Star Trek movie sets, as they look phenomenal in the home too! We love these, which divide a dining room and kitchen so simply.

10. Open bookshelves

K2, Kriptonite Kriptonite Living roomShelves
Kriptonite

K2

Kriptonite
Kriptonite
Kriptonite

Why not get some extra use out of your divides? Opt for beautiful bookcases and you can leave them as open and unfussy or as stacked out as you like. 

11. Suspended shelves

E+P HOME, enrico massaro architetto enrico massaro architetto Modern living room
enrico massaro architetto

enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto
enrico massaro architetto

Essentially, anything you have to walk around is a room divide and we think these hanging shelves are a fantastic idea! Handy, pretty and unusual, what could be better?

12. Dual-function screens

Fotografías, Diamond Creaciones Diamond Creaciones Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Diamond Creaciones

Diamond Creaciones
Diamond Creaciones
Diamond Creaciones

When is a room divide not a room divide? When it's also a safety rail! 

These intricate laser cut wooden panels make such light work of separating the stairs from the hallway and also offer a little extra stability.

13. Screens with cut outs

Departamento RK, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Whatever the size and style of your home, you want to make sure you keeping the light flowing, so these bold, black wooden screens are just the ticket, even for an ultra-modern home. 

14. Glass and metal

APTO. J & C, Matheus Menezes Arquiteto Matheus Menezes Arquiteto Modern living room Beige
Matheus Menezes Arquiteto

Matheus Menezes Arquiteto
Matheus Menezes Arquiteto
Matheus Menezes Arquiteto

Just look at this amazing display! An artistic metal framework has been created and filled with crystal-clear glass to make a funky room divide like no other. 

Just imagine all the other patterns you could create.

15. Metal mosaics

Casa Horizonte, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete
VMArquitectura

VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura
VMArquitectura

It's nice to match an outdoor space to your interior and this amazing abstract metal cut-out design is all the motivation we'd need. Easily creating a separate walkway outside, we bet the same design has been used somewhere inside too!

16. Stylish wires

Casa Colinas, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

Interior spaces can be a playground for bizarre space dividing techniques and this one really grabbed our attention. Just look at how delicately beautiful these little wires are!

For more room divide ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Divide and conquer without walls.

Modern extension for an​ Altrincham semi
Which of these ideas would suit your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks