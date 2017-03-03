Concrete kitchen design ideas

We doubt you'll have been able to escape the knowledge that polished concrete is hugely popular in interior design at the moment, but if you can't see the value in it, or perhaps think it can't be chic and stylish enough for your home, we're going to show you 9 kitchens that will change your mind.

Don't get us wrong, we understand that when people first started requesting concrete worktops, kitchen planners must have been shocked and a little out of their comfort zone, but when you see how far the trend has come, you'll be blown away.

Prepare to think of concrete in a whole new way as we dive into some seriously stylish kitchens!