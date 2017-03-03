Concrete kitchen design ideas

We doubt you'll have been able to escape the knowledge that polished concrete is hugely popular in interior design at the moment, but if you can't see the value in it, or perhaps think it can't be chic and stylish enough for your home, we're going to show you 9 kitchens that will change your mind.
Don't get us wrong, we understand that when people first started requesting concrete worktops, kitchen planners must have been shocked and a little out of their comfort zone, but when you see how far the trend has come, you'll be blown away.
Prepare to think of concrete in a whole new way as we dive into some seriously stylish kitchens!
The layout of this kitchen is fantastic (as is the size) but there, slap bang in the middle, is a concrete-topped island that we think looks incredible.
Matching the floor perfectly, it looks so cohesive, not to mention durable and contemporary, and the natural grey looks amazing with gloss white kitchen cabinets.
We know some of you don't like to do things by halves, so here is a fully concrete kitchen for you to consider. If industrial, pared back design is your idea of heaven, we think you'll love how daring this space feels.
Concrete and wood can be the best of friends as they create a perfect harmony and balance.
While the concrete is smooth and cool, the wood injects a little warmth and organic style, which creates a dialogue that's not too farmhouse or industrial in style. Rather, a sweet combination of the two.
When you love minimalist design, you simply have to consider a concrete kitchen. Elegant monolithic designs can be easily cast and polished, leaving you with smooth surfaces and a pared back aesthetic.
Don't you just want to run your hand along this counter?
Talking of casting concrete, that's a huge bonus when it comes to kitchen design.
Instead of trying to find something in the right size for your room, you can simple create a bespoke item for a fraction of the cost, as concrete is easy to work with and wonderfully cost-effective.
Just look at this U-shaped kitchen for inspiration; it could have been cast as one solid piece!
Just as wood and concrete look fabulous together, so to does steel and concrete.
For the ultimate in contemporary, stark design, concrete counters and islands, finished off with large stainless steel appliances, are impossible to beat.
The combination looks so futuristic and sleek.
Don't fret if you like the look of concrete counters but not the colour because you can add pigments to turn the concrete any colour you like.
Just look how incredible this kitchen is, complete with cream-coloured concrete surfaces!
The chunky concrete counters here are magnificent and look so tactile. However, as soon as you add in a matching island, you have something seriously special on your hands!
If you have a tiny kitchen that you want to upgrade, you have to consider concrete structures.
Look how standout this small installation is, with a concrete plinth and rich wooden counter. We don't think we need to remind you that grey is the colour for 2017, so you'd be right on trend!
