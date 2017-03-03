Your browser is out-of-date.

Ideas for converting an attic

press profile homify press profile homify
Woonhuis Austerlitz, Naked Architecture Naked Architecture Country style houses
Attic spaces are ripe for transformation, but what would you do with yours if you were to get an architect in to design you something incredible? 

Add an extra bedroom? A playroom? Or perhaps a fabulous, luxurious home spa? These ideas might sound a little 'out there' but trust us, people have already thought of them and seen them through to completeion.

We want to show you how much potential a converted loft space has to offer so, with that in mind, found 30 spectacular projects that prove just how vital it is you put your attic to good use. You might have always dreamt of having a home library, well now you can. Or what about unlocking the potential for a handy homework den for your teenagers? 

The possibilities are endless, but let us show you some of our favourite attic transformations to get you started!

1. A cottage bedroom with country charm

Woonhuis Austerlitz, Naked Architecture Naked Architecture Country style houses
Naked Architecture

Naked Architecture
Naked Architecture
Naked Architecture

2. A built-in storage haven

Catalogo Furlan Mobili, de-cube de-cube BedroomWardrobes & closets
de-cube

de-cube
de-cube
de-cube

3. A tiny but terrific bedroom

BEFORE&AFTER - A TOTAL TRANSFORMATION, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

4. A fresh bathroom that's chic and modern

A casa di Giulia, Plastudio Plastudio Eclectic style bathroom
Plastudio

Plastudio
Plastudio
Plastudio

5. A sitting room to die for!

мансарда с террасой - attic with terrace, AnARCHI AnARCHI Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
AnARCHI

AnARCHI
AnARCHI
AnARCHI

6. A country style living room with a retro twist

Мансарда с железным поясом, LOFTING LOFTING Industrial style living room
LOFTING

LOFTING
LOFTING
LOFTING

7. The ultimate games room

Гармония контрастов, Студия дизайна "MartStudio" Студия дизайна 'MartStudio'
Студия дизайна <q>MartStudio</q>

Студия дизайна "MartStudio"
Студия дизайна <q>MartStudio</q>
Студия дизайна "MartStudio"

8. A perfectly self-contained guest suite

Country Living, Marina Sarkisyan Marina Sarkisyan Eclectic style bedroom
Marina Sarkisyan

Marina Sarkisyan
Marina Sarkisyan
Marina Sarkisyan

9. Vintage design and bags of natural light

Carte da parati e tessuti d'arredamento Sanderson e Morris, B&B Distribuzione B&B Distribuzione BedroomAccessories & decoration
B&amp;B Distribuzione

B&B Distribuzione
B&amp;B Distribuzione
B&B Distribuzione

10. A truly unique bathroom

Carte da parati e tessuti d'arredamento Sanderson e Morris, B&B Distribuzione B&B Distribuzione BathroomDecoration
B&amp;B Distribuzione

B&B Distribuzione
B&amp;B Distribuzione
B&B Distribuzione

11. Beautiful period features in a simple bedroom

South Crown Street Bedroom homify Modern style bedroom refurbishment,renovation,bedroom,aberdeen,scotland,timber,white
homify

South Crown Street Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

12. An inspirational studio space

Loft GK Architects Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
GK Architects Ltd

Loft

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

13. A kid's room that is full of fun

Salcombe Holiday Cottage, Dupere Interior Design Dupere Interior Design Eclectic style nursery/kids room
Dupere Interior Design

Salcombe Holiday Cottage

Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design

14. A safe and welcoming playroom

Chequers Road, Pride Road Pride Road
Pride Road

Chequers Road

Pride Road
Pride Road
Pride Road

15. An incredible landing space

Gallery Hart Design and Construction Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Hart Design and Construction

Gallery

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

16. A hidden study den

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style living room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

17. A peaceful master bedroom

Loft Bedroom A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern style bedroom
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Loft Bedroom

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

18. A top-floor kitchen like no other

Oak kitchen Churchwood Design Classic style kitchen
Churchwood Design

Oak kitchen

Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design

19. A fun and flirty floral boudoir

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern style bedroom
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

20. The most indulgent home library

Loft Conversion in Queens Park, London City Lofts London
City Lofts London

Loft Conversion in Queens Park, London

City Lofts London
City Lofts London
City Lofts London

21. Perfect for sleepovers

Before Loft A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Before Loft

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

22. A romantic and secluded master bedroom

The Three Cusps Chalet, Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Tiago do Vale Arquitectos Eclectic style bedroom
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

The Three Cusps Chalet

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

23. High-level home office

Home Office / Study Roselind Wilson Design Classic style study/office study,home office,desk,chair,shelf,roman blinds,wall lights
Roselind Wilson Design

Home Office / Study

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

24. Simple and relaxing to get away from it all

Booo +Front (Large), Booo BV Booo BV Dining roomLighting
Booo BV

Booo BV
Booo BV
Booo BV

25. An unbelievable spa bathroom… with a sauna!

Dachbodenausbau , schulz.rooms schulz.rooms Modern spa
schulz.rooms

schulz.rooms
schulz.rooms
schulz.rooms

26. A new bedroom with heritage touches

Guest Bedroom Four Etons of Bath Classic style bedroom Pink
Etons of Bath

Guest Bedroom Four

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

27. Industrial meets Scandinavian in this teen's bedroom

Attic Teen Bedroom, The Interior Design Studio The Interior Design Studio Modern style bedroom
The Interior Design Studio

Attic Teen Bedroom

The Interior Design Studio
The Interior Design Studio
The Interior Design Studio

28. An amazing games and movie den

Loft GK Architects Ltd Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
GK Architects Ltd

Loft

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

29. A living room just for the kids

homify Asian style media room Turquoise
homify

homify
homify
homify

30. A luxury home office set up

office and library over double garage niche pr Eclectic style study/office Brown Oxshott,Weybridge,conversion,interior design
niche pr

office and library over double garage

niche pr
niche pr
niche pr

For even more amazing loft inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The sensible approach to your attic conversion.

Quick and affordable home makeover ideas
Which of these beautiful projects most tempted you?

