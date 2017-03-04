Clever home cleaning tips

Do you love cleaning your home? Does the thought of coming home from work to tackle a few hours of scrubbing and polishing excite you? No, we didn't think so, which is why we've pulled together a host of useful cleaning tips to make your life a whole lot easier.

Professional cleaners make it all look so simple, but when it comes to keeping a home clean, tidy and organised, we all know that everyday life has a tendency to get in the way, scuppering your best intentions. But that won't be the case once you've read these handy hints!

Never again will your kitchen look as though a bomb has hit it, nor will your bathroom be brimming with grime. Best of all? You won't have to negate a social life in order to maintain a spotless home, so let's find out how…