8 Ways to Redesign Your IKEA Furniture

Before we even start this article, let's get one thing straight: we love IKEA! This is in no way us bashing the great value and simple styling IKEA has become synonymous with. Rather, it's us giving you some top tips for making your furniture choices seem a little less… obvious.

We all know how annoying it is to walk into someone else's living room only to see the exact same bookcase or sofa as you have. It's a nightmare!

By following these tips, you can give your IKEA furniture the interior designer look, while still picking up everything you need in Markethall, so take a look how a few small changes will make a big impact on your IKEA items.