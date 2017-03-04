Wooden room dividing screen ideas

Wooden screens seem to be enjoying some kind of renaissance, potentially because open-plan homes are fast becoming so popular. Whatever the reason for their surge in appeal, we love them!
Offering an easy way to divide a space, they don't shut out natural light and have a way of looking so chic and amazing, which is why interior designers are using them more and more in their most celebrated projects. We think you'll love how effective and aesthetically pleasing wooden screens are but, if you're in any doubt at all, take a look at the 16 fabulous styles we've found.
There will be something for everyone and every living room, and your carpenter will be able to recreate any and all of these, as long as you keep the tea and biscuits flowing!
This screen might only be small but it's wonderfully effective. The dramatic cut-out design makes sure it attracts a lot of attention and it cordons off the living room to perfection!
We'll never tire of Japanese-inspired wooden interior decoration. Just look at this gorgeous wooden screen, which opens and pivots to let the outside in.
This wooden screen is so simple but adds a wealth of character and warm material into a modern space. We love the addition of some little ornaments.
What a sneaky optical illusion!
This wooden screen has a solid mirror backing, which helps to make it almost disappear. What a great idea for small homes that are struggling for space.
The carved panel in this wooden screen makes a fairly ordinary installation out of this world. What a way to add a more exotic feel!
Simple and sweet, these floor-to-ceiling wooden slats create a sense of space division without blocking out any light or making the room feel smaller.
Don't forget that you can paint your wooden screens. This white design has us going crazy; with its metallic strips and handy built-in shelves, it's practical and pretty!
Green walls are huge news right now, so what about creating one with the help of a sturdy wooden screen? How perfect would this be in a kitchen so you could grow some fresh herbs?
How groovy are these wooden screens?
With retro shapes cut out of the screen and painted in a monochrome scheme, this goes to prove that wooden screens are great for any home furnishing theme!
Nobody ever said wooden screens just have to be decorative, and this lovely, deep example proves it. The perfect place to store treasures, it looks like a gallery installation.
We are in love with this striking wooden screen that's made up of numerous shards of wood. The spiderweb effect is impossible to ignore, defining where one space ends and another begins.
Delightful! What other word could you possibly use to describe this fantastic wooden screen? Different, beautiful and wonderfully effective in creating a hallway area, the rich tone of the wood has us mesmerised.
If wooden screens seem like a good idea but you don't want to lose any walls in your home, how about combining the two elements?
This inset screen design offers amazing light flow, looks phenomenal and has kept the walls intact.
Studio flats can make great use of wooden screens as a way to divide the space without amplifying the small proportions.
Here, we see a simple white wooden screen doing just that, and looking perfect whilst doing so!
It's a funny thing, but wooden screens really can look classic and modern at the same time.
This lovely living room has been elegantly separated from a dining space with some dark wood struts and we think it simultaneously looks fresh and traditional.
This picture shows the importance of thinking about how you light your wooden screens.
The design of this installation is amazing, with seemingly random cut-outs making for an enigmatic display. The light at the back create an incredible effect!
