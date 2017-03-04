Your browser is out-of-date.

Wooden room dividing screen ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Wooden screens seem to be enjoying some kind of renaissance, potentially because open-plan homes are fast becoming so popular. Whatever the reason for their surge in appeal, we love them! 

Offering an easy way to divide a space, they don't shut out natural light and have a way of looking so chic and amazing, which is why interior designers are using them more and more in their most celebrated projects. We think you'll love how effective and aesthetically pleasing wooden screens are but, if you're in any doubt at all, take a look at the 16 fabulous styles we've found.

There will be something for everyone and every living room, and your carpenter will be able to recreate any and all of these, as long as you keep the tea and biscuits flowing!

1. Slimline and boxy

Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Plywood Brown
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore

This screen might only be small but it's wonderfully effective. The dramatic cut-out design makes sure it attracts a lot of attention and it cordons off the living room to perfection!

2. Japanese-inspired

VIA CORDILLERA (DESARROLLOS DELTA), Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Estudio Tanguma

We'll never tire of Japanese-inspired wooden interior decoration. Just look at this gorgeous wooden screen, which opens and pivots to let the outside in.

3. Chunky and useful

Living Room Interior Apartment Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Plywood Wood effect
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Living Room Interior Apartment Bangalore

This wooden screen is so simple but adds a wealth of character and warm material into a modern space. We love the addition of some little ornaments.

4. Mirrored to create a sense of space

homify Modern living room
homify

What a sneaky optical illusion! 

This wooden screen has a solid mirror backing, which helps to make it almost disappear. What a great idea for small homes that are struggling for space.

5. Intricately carved

partition & living room Bluebell Interiors Modern living room Plywood White
Bluebell Interiors

partition & living room

The carved panel in this wooden screen makes a fairly ordinary installation out of this world. What a way to add a more exotic feel!

6. Simple vertical slats

ESTAR/JANTAR, Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Modern living room
Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN

Simple and sweet, these floor-to-ceiling wooden slats create a sense of space division without blocking out any light or making the room feel smaller. 

7. White and stylish

Partition & feature wall in drawing room Bluebell Interiors Modern living room Glass Blue
Bluebell Interiors

Partition & feature wall in drawing room

Don't forget that you can paint your wooden screens. This white design has us going crazy; with its metallic strips and handy built-in shelves, it's practical and pretty!

8. Understated and filled with plants

Showroom , Sgabello Interiores Sgabello Interiores Industrial style dining room Glass Black
Sgabello Interiores

Green walls are huge news right now, so what about creating one with the help of a sturdy wooden screen? How perfect would this be in a kitchen so you could grow some fresh herbs?

9. Painted and groovy

507 meenakshi, KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS Modern living room
KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS

How groovy are these wooden screens? 

With retro shapes cut out of the screen and painted in a monochrome scheme, this goes to prove that wooden screens are great for any home furnishing theme!

10. Deep to house belongings

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Beige
homify

Nobody ever said wooden screens just have to be decorative, and this lovely, deep example proves it. The perfect place to store treasures, it looks like a gallery installation.

11. Angular and eye-catching

TV Panel ZEAL Arch Designs Modern living room
ZEAL Arch Designs

TV Panel

We are in love with this striking wooden screen that's made up of numerous shards of wood. The spiderweb effect is impossible to ignore, defining where one space ends and another begins.

12. Up to the ceiling

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style living room
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Delightful! What other word could you possibly use to describe this fantastic wooden screen? Different, beautiful and wonderfully effective in creating a hallway area, the rich tone of the wood has us mesmerised.

13. Inset into solid walls

homify Modern living room
homify

If wooden screens seem like a good idea but you don't want to lose any walls in your home, how about combining the two elements? 

This inset screen design offers amazing light flow, looks phenomenal and has kept the walls intact.

14. Barely there but really effective

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Studio flats can make great use of wooden screens as a way to divide the space without amplifying the small proportions. 

Here, we see a simple white wooden screen doing just that, and looking perfect whilst doing so!

15. Classic and modern

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern living room
Eternity Designers

Interior design

It's a funny thing, but wooden screens really can look classic and modern at the same time.

This lovely living room has been elegantly separated from a dining space with some dark wood struts and we think it simultaneously looks fresh and traditional.

16. Designed to let light through

Casa Galeana, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist windows & doors
grupoarquitectura

This picture shows the importance of thinking about how you light your wooden screens. 

The design of this installation is amazing, with seemingly random cut-outs making for an enigmatic display. The light at the back create an incredible effect!

For more wall alternatives, take a look at this Ideabook: You can separate your rooms without walls.

8 Ways to Redesign Your IKEA Furniture
Which of these styles did you like most?

