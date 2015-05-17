Top 5 projects of the week: Dorset renovations to London remodels

Side return extensions are proving to be one of, if not, the most popular way to extend a terrace home. They are simple, affordable, and add real value to your home. Not to mention the extra living space! Fulham is a quiet suburb of London full of charming terrace houses, and this home is no exception. Receiving an upgrade throughout, and a new side return extension, the family now has more room to breathe, and a home more suited to their busy lifestyle. Click here to see how it turned out.