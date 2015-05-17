Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5 projects of the week: Dorset renovations to London remodels

James Rippon James Rippon
Redwoods, Wimborne, Dorset, Jigsaw Interior Architecture Jigsaw Interior Architecture Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Whether it was a home big or small, old or new, modern or traditional, a classic space, or something a little more eclectic, all bases were covered this week. From Dorset to London and everywhere in between, no stone was left unturned. Check out this week's top 5 projects below.

Modern living with a twist: 60s build in Dorset

Redwoods, Wimborne, Dorset, Jigsaw Interior Architecture Jigsaw Interior Architecture Modern houses
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

Redwoods, Wimborne, Dorset

Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

This 50 year old home in the town of Wimborne in Dorset was looking tired and showing its age, so Jigsaw Interior Architecture were brought on board to help transform the dated 5 bedroom house. What ensued was a brand new kitchen, bathroom, cinema room, and even a private bar. To revisit this week's most popular project, click here.

How to: Side return extensions

Fulham 1, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Modern houses
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Fulham 1

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Side return extensions are proving to be one of, if not, the most popular way to extend a terrace home. They are simple, affordable, and add real value to your home. Not to mention the extra living space! Fulham is a quiet suburb of London full of charming terrace houses, and this home is no exception. Receiving an upgrade throughout, and a new side return extension, the family now has more room to breathe, and a home more suited to their busy lifestyle. Click here to see how it turned out.

Small gardens, big impact

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

Every home, no matter how big or small, should be afforded the simple luxury of a garden. The positive effects of spending time in a garden go without saying, so if you only have a small space to work with, we've got you covered. To see how some British garden designer's are making a big impact in small gardens, click here.

Before & after: Seaside home gets an extreme makeover

AZARUJINHA – EXTREME RECOVER - BEFORE&AFTER, Staging Factory Staging Factory
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

This home in Portugal was a little worse for wear, and with a little TLC, has been reinstated to the lovely seaside home it once was. In just four weeks the home revamped throughout, with a new interior design style that takes into account the proximity to the beach, and the feel-good energy this creates. To check out our idea of the perfect holiday home, click here.

Bold transformation of a historical home

Addison Grove, Hamilton King Hamilton King Classic style houses
Hamilton King

Addison Grove

Hamilton King
Hamilton King
Hamilton King

Often larger buildings such as warehouses are divided up and converted into smaller dwellings. However, in the case of this Listed building, three separate flats have merged to become one stunning home of contrasts between traditional and contemporary. With extensive remodelling and the addition of a modern ground floor extension, this historical building has been transformed forever, to positive effect. To take the full tour, click here.

Pure glamour: outstanding British interiors
Did your favourite article feature? If not let us know which was your most loved in the comments.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks