Top 5 projects of the week: Dorset renovations to London remodels

Whether it was a home big or small, old or new, modern or traditional, a classic space, or something a little more eclectic, all bases were covered this week. From Dorset to London and everywhere in between, no stone was left unturned. Check out this week's top 5 projects below.
This 50 year old home in the town of Wimborne in Dorset was looking tired and showing its age, so Jigsaw Interior Architecture were brought on board to help transform the dated 5 bedroom house. What ensued was a brand new kitchen, bathroom, cinema room, and even a private bar. To revisit this week's most popular project, click here.
Side return extensions are proving to be one of, if not, the most popular way to extend a terrace home. They are simple, affordable, and add real value to your home. Not to mention the extra living space! Fulham is a quiet suburb of London full of charming terrace houses, and this home is no exception. Receiving an upgrade throughout, and a new side return extension, the family now has more room to breathe, and a home more suited to their busy lifestyle. Click here to see how it turned out.
Every home, no matter how big or small, should be afforded the simple luxury of a garden. The positive effects of spending time in a garden go without saying, so if you only have a small space to work with, we've got you covered. To see how some British garden designer's are making a big impact in small gardens, click here.
This home in Portugal was a little worse for wear, and with a little TLC, has been reinstated to the lovely seaside home it once was. In just four weeks the home revamped throughout, with a new interior design style that takes into account the proximity to the beach, and the feel-good energy this creates. To check out our idea of the perfect holiday home, click here.
Often larger buildings such as warehouses are divided up and converted into smaller dwellings. However, in the case of this Listed building, three separate flats have merged to become one stunning home of contrasts between traditional and contemporary. With extensive remodelling and the addition of a modern ground floor extension, this historical building has been transformed forever, to positive effect. To take the full tour, click here.