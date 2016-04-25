The Million Pound Barn

Today we want to take you on a brief tour of a home that is truly unique and something very special. Feering Bury Farm Barn in Essex is a home unlike any other. Not just in its size but also in terms of design, materiality, sustainability, functions and history.

The original structure dates all the way back to the 16th century, which is a consideration that greatly determined the final result. Aiming to retain as much of the original look and feel of the barn, much of the original structure remained, including two concrete grain silos that have been creatively reused as bathrooms and a staircase. Also wishing for a home that is sustainable and eco-conscious, the features boast reclaimed timber features throughout, as well as a thermally efficient design that includes a woodchip boiler that not only heats the barn itself but also a neighbouring property.

Let's see how the delicate task of restoring and converting a near 500 year old barn turned out!