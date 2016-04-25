The Million Pound Barn

Today we want to take you on a brief tour of a home that is truly unique and something very special. Feering Bury Farm Barn in Essex is a home unlike any other. Not just in its size but also in terms of design, materiality, sustainability, functions and history.
The original structure dates all the way back to the 16th century, which is a consideration that greatly determined the final result. Aiming to retain as much of the original look and feel of the barn, much of the original structure remained, including two concrete grain silos that have been creatively reused as bathrooms and a staircase. Also wishing for a home that is sustainable and eco-conscious, the features boast reclaimed timber features throughout, as well as a thermally efficient design that includes a woodchip boiler that not only heats the barn itself but also a neighbouring property.
Let's see how the delicate task of restoring and converting a near 500 year old barn turned out!
As you can see, the barn is quite large and converting and restoring any building of this size is no easy feat. The owners decided on Hudson Architects to help make their dreams a reality, with the ensuing project a true collaboration between owner and architect.
The sensitive Grade II Listed Building could not be adjusted without careful regulation from conservation authorities and, while the original roof would have been thatched, the look of the replacement roof had to be retained.
Before work began a corrugated steel roof was in place and conservation officers wished to retain the semi-industrial look the material created. This proved a tricky task for the architect as this meant no visible skylights could be used.
After some crafty planning and ingenuity a first-of-its-kind solution was concocted. Using polycarbonate roof lights covered in expanded steel mesh, the wishes of both conservation officers and owners were met with the appearance of a solid, uninterrupted roof surface that still allows plenty of natural light to flood the immense 525sqm space.
What a place to call home! Here we can see the expanse of the timber framework, the majority of which is original. The exposed beams are fitting for a barn, which has a rustic, country feeling, albeit a lot different to the average home with a similar interior design style.
Instantly grabbing our attention are the two concrete silos to the rear, which have been creatively reused: one houses a staircase that leads onto a mezzanine bedroom, while the other houses bathrooms for both ground floor and the upper mezzanine level.
In-keeping with a desire for an extremely eco-friendly home, reclaimed timber features as panelling and furniture, which not only helps the environment but adds yet another talking point to the already highly considerate home.
Beyond the kitchen you will find a full-height library and spacious studios for the artistic owners.
Were you as curious to see inside the silos as we were? Well, here is an image of the silo used as a staircase to the mezzanine bedroom. Four years after design work began, and (just!) £850,000 later, the home was completed to be what you see today.
