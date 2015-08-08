A transparent home on the river

Here we see an image of the street-facing façade. The villa is timeless and elegant but from this angle, we can't see the full extent of the bold and contemporary design: only the glass dormer on the top floor is a subtle reference to the surprising redesign of the back of the house.

Back in the 1930s, this house enjoyed unobstructed views of the Rhine. This explains why all the living rooms have been orientated to face the river.