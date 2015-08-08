A Family Home Unlike Any Other

Today we head to the beautiful Hamburg-Blankenese and visit a stunning family house, which exudes urban flair. Here the dream of a modern house, suitable for a family with two children of only eight months, was realised.
Responsible for the planning and construction were the architects Lutz Gnosa and developers Hamburger Land Office. Let's take a look at what they achieved with this project!
The exterior of the house is completely modern; the cubic arrangement, colours and materials come together to form a striking contemporary façade.
Massive concrete slabs were laid in an unusual increment, leading the way to the entrance. This continues to the cantilevered first floor. A smaller cube was added on the opposite site, thus ensuring the visual balance and symmetry was maintained.
The back of the house has a number of large windows and appears alive and extroverted. The expansive garden is authentic and not over-pruned, with a border of tall trees providing extra privacy as well as beautiful natural scenery.
The wooden terrace serves as a bridge between the indoor and outdoor spaces.
As we enter the interior of the house, it's clear at first glance that minimalist style dominates. Distinctive materials, such as oak wood and concrete, set the tone and create a stylish yet austere structure. The continuously cast and sealed floor, though it looks like stone, is made of cheaper alternative 'Pandomo'. Right next to the entrance area you will find a guest room with small en suite.
It was important during the planning process to consider how the house could be changed and adapted in the future if need be. Therefore, they decided to use plasterboard walls as dividers, as they can be moved with very little effort or inconvenience.
In the living room, a rectangular grey sofa was placed in front of a long wall that best reflects the predominant colour scheme. The exposed concrete ceilings remained untreated, bringing urban flair to a quiet part of Hamburg-Blankenese!
The architect put great emphasis on precise coordination of the joints for a clean and controlled look.
An open floor plan allows for an unobstructed view over the entire ground floor. In addition, the floor-to-ceiling aluminium window provides the room with a lot of light.
Linking the future dining room and the living room is a glazed fireplace, which allows the crackling flames to be seen from either side of the corner.
The minimalist bespoke kitchen is located to the northern section of the house, and has been incorporated into the open living concept. The cooking area, which is separated into two zones, features plenty of storage space thanks to the wooden floor-to-ceiling cabinets.
There is also an integrated oven, which blends seamlessly into the design. Opposite is a white kitchen island that dominates the space and instantly draw the eye. The entire room is light and bright due to the large windows and bi-folding glass doors.
The bedroom and bathroom are located on the first floor of the house. Entering the first floor, you can take a look into the living area from above.
The transparent glass balustrade is extremely discreet, merging into the interior. The long windows let in the midday sunlight, but cannot be opened. To the right side of the picture you can see storage units, which have been cleverly integrated to ensure the furniture not in use doesn't take up any floor space.
The most important information at a glance:
Living Area 1: 162m²
Living Area 2: Approx. 208m²
Building volume: Approx. 813m³
Construction time: 8 months
Construction costs: EUR 400,000
Year: 2014
If you've enjoyed this project, don't miss: An Affordable Luxury Family Home.