A stylish British townhouse

Today’s discovery here on homify 360° shows what can be accomplished when the right amount of style and comfort are mixed. After all, one’s house should never be just about the look or the functional side of things.
Thus, today we encounter a structure that appears as a neat and tidy townhouse from the outside, yet transforms into a super elegant living space once we cross the threshold. But like we said: functionality and fashion do go hand in hand here, so you can rest assured that this is definitely another discovery you will want to take note of for your home design inspiration.
Let’s discover the most stylish townhouse ever…
Slim, stylish and elegant – these are just some choice words we would use to describe the townhouse’s appearance from the front exterior.
Every element (from the Georgian-style windows to the neat-as-a-pin metal fence) appears to have been crafted with expert precision, resulting in a look that can definitely serve as inspiration on why it’s important to keep one’s front façade clean and tidy.
The style takes a very graceful approach once we’re inside, with the living room looking superbly chic. Neutral colours dominate the palette, with touches of naturals seeping in here and there, especially via those super stylish tub chairs.
Our favourite piece in here? It has to be that rug with its delightful motif.
The elegance continues into the dining room, where a table with 8 dining chairs play the monochrome game with delight.
Even though the style of the interiors is unmistakably modern, select details (such as the ceiling design and chandelier) stylishly mimic the classic design.
For the culinary space, the designers opted for an open-plan layout which houses the kitchen, (informal) dining area and a little seating spot right in front of the fireplace.
And thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows, a fresh amount of natural light flows indoors to light up the interiors (although they are definitely helped along by the various light neutral hues adorning the majority of surfaces).
Of course the interiors are about more than just looking pretty; see the commitment to storage the kitchen/dining area takes with the cabinetry in the background – no clutter to be seen here!
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
Remember what the front side of the house looks like? Now compare that to this shot of the rear side, which boasts a delightful dose of pattern and texture via the exposed brick.
A strong selection of foliage also deserves recognition for the rear side’s smart look, with a myriad of beautiful shrubs, colourful flowers and potted plants adding some lushness to this back garden.
A truly tremendous way to approach stylish living in the city!
Perhaps you would prefer something more open? If so, have a look at this: Luxury family home near Belfast.