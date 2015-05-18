When two become one

Not often do you see a conversion that is again converted back to its original state. Once a typical townhouse, this home in Chiswick was remodelled to become two separate flats. Now, with the help of corebuild, the 2 independent dwellings have been reunited to become a single home again, although this time completely different to the original design. Not only were the existing living spaces refurbished, but a loft conversion and large wrap around extension complete the renovation, with complementary landscaping to complete the look. To find out how the project turned out, read on to take the complete tour.
As you can see, although its shape and size is like that of the neighbouring homes, this project stands out immediately with its pale pink façade. Skylights don not only the roof of this house, but also of the houses either side, which leaves us wandering whether loft conversions may have also been added to these homes, too? The street-facing fence has also been dressed up, with cast iron palings representative of something more likely to be found in inner-west London, rather than in Chiswick.
As you can now see, the newly reunited home is open planned and spacious, with integrated living spaces modernising the 2 previously separate flats. The rear wall of the house opens up onto the garden, allowing for a more carefree living arrangement that no longer denotes a distinction between the indoor and outdoor spaces. A kitchen island sits proudly in the middle of the lower level kitchen and dining area, which along with the elongated wall hanging, draws our vision from the front of the home through the kitchen to the rear of the property.
The new wrap around extension significantly increases the available space for the now combined home, which is filled with light throughout the day thanks to the elongated skylight that runs the length of the combined living spaces. A modern mix of whites are highlighted by contemporary light fittings and an eclectic mix of furnishings and small decorations.
The lounge room at the front of the house follows a similar eclectic mix of styles, although a little more refined and thought-out compared to many seemingly thrown together and less curated eclectic homes. Adding a special touch, many interior period features have been reinstated, including cornices, ceiling roses, skirting boards, and architraves.
The master bedroom on the second floor opts for a more classic style, except for the obvious focal feature of the eye-catching chandelier gallantly hanging above.
A loft conversion also features in the now spacious home, which, given its vast size, could be forgiven for not being a loft at all.
