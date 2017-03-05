Enlarging a Victorian home extension

What happens when the extension at the back of a Victorian home, which was meant to add more space and style to the existing structure, becomes outdated and dilapidated? Well, if this is a project on homify, you can be sure that the ending will be a stylish one!

And that is our discovery for today’s homify 360° piece, which saw a rear extension not only get styled up, but also spaced out to ensure even more legroom for the homeowners. The replacement of the add-on formed an open-plan kitchen and dining space which also leads into the living room.

And what would a modern extension be without a firm amount of glass to allow lots of natural lighting and garden views?

Trombe are the professionals behind today’s project. Let’s see how they fared, shall we?