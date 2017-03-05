Enlarging a Victorian home extension

What happens when the extension at the back of a Victorian home, which was meant to add more space and style to the existing structure, becomes outdated and dilapidated? Well, if this is a project on homify, you can be sure that the ending will be a stylish one!
And that is our discovery for today’s homify 360° piece, which saw a rear extension not only get styled up, but also spaced out to ensure even more legroom for the homeowners. The replacement of the add-on formed an open-plan kitchen and dining space which also leads into the living room.
And what would a modern extension be without a firm amount of glass to allow lots of natural lighting and garden views?
Trombe are the professionals behind today’s project. Let’s see how they fared, shall we?
Although we are not privy to images of what the dilapidated extension looked like before the makeover project, we can say with all certainty that this new look was worth the hassle. How sleek are those surfaces?
And the fact that the extension’s ultra-modern look contrasts with the more traditional look of the brick-clad façade just adds to the eye-catching style of this house’s rear side.
An open-plan layout is what we find on the inside of the extension, where the kitchen, dining area and living room are housed together.
To make the interiors offset with the lush greens of the garden, a light colour palette of pale stone-greys adorn both the kitchen and dining area.
And doesn’t that peninsula just look like the perfect spot to have a relaxing sit-down and enjoy your morning coffee while sunlight filters inside?
The other side of the extension is where we locate the dining room, with a pale timber table and 8 plush-looking seats ready and waiting to get the socialising started.
To help with functionality, cabinets were installed on this side of the extension as well, housing the cutlery, crockery, wine and other must-have elements to ensure a successful dinner party.
And with an interior style like this, how can it go wrong?
Thanks to the generous use of glass, lack of natural light is one problem that this extension will never face. Seeping in through floor-to-ceiling windows and bi-fold glass doors (not to mention skylights), the light casts a charming glow onto the open-plan layout.
And the fact that this helps the interior space to become one with the garden (literally, once those huge doors are opened) is just icing on this very stylish cake!
