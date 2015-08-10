The house of a thousand stories

This single-family dwelling from the 1950s was privileged to receive a total restructuring, and find a new refined, contemporary image. All of the spaces, both inside and out, have been fully redesigned and redistributed in a modern style, and it's all thanks to L + R Architecture, the professionals responsible for bringing this amazing project to life. High quality, natural materials were used for the interiors and the facade, revealing a profound willingness to utilise modern eco-friendly methods. So, without further ado, let's take a closer look…
We begin our tour in the garden, in particular with this superb terrace protected from the elements by the 'L' shaped structure of the building. Composed of a wooden deck surrounded by the walls of the house, as well as a lush green lawn, the garden area shows great consistency of colours and materials.
The entrances to the home, as seen here, have been designed to allow maximum natural light to penetrate the interior spaces.
As we approach the entrance, we're drawn to the texture of the mineral coated cement walls which contrast with the smooth timber decking. The architects have stepped up their ingenuity and effort to care of every detail and finish, so that the result is simply breathtaking.
Note also the large glass doors that can rotate on themselves: practical, smart and clever!
Once inside, one can fully appreciate the effect provided by the huge bay windows, which gives the impression of being outside even when we're in the warm and cosy living room.
The decor is in tune with the facade, with modern and minimalist furnishings and clean lines throughout. The rooms are large and spacious with no real separation, which makes the area appear larger and creates a sense of freedom.
Here, the relationship between various textures creates a comfortable and meditative space reflective of the natural landscape beyond the walls. The green walls complement the natural materials incorporated into the room and help to achieved a relaxed and calming vibe.
Wallpaper dresses the wall surface to make it look like a library packed with numerous old novels! We love this quirky effect which adds personality and a touch of playfulness to the space.
Surprise! An outdoor hot tub is hiding on the roof terrace! it was a stroke of genius to keep the terrace elevated from the rest of the property below! The lucky occupants can relax in the hot tub and at the same time quietly contemplate the beauty of the garden, or look up to watch the stars. It really is the height of chic, perfect for a successful garden party!
