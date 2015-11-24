A House of Stone to Warm Your Heart

Lots of things catch our eye, but when craftsmen have put their heart, soul and talents into a house, that's when we get really excited! This amazing stonework house is a perfect example of what we mean, as location and surroundings aside, it is visually incredible and fires up our imaginations as to what can be possible with a new build.

The ideal combination of heritage styling and new techniques, the stonework house offers residents the best of both worlds and with the interior having been finished in a beautifully modern style, none of the conveniences of newer builds have been negated for the sake of an older looking exterior.

Come with us as we take a closer look at this beautiful house and see if you like the way the exterior and interior have been juxtaposed to create a unique sense of harmony and balance.