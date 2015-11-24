A House of Stone to Warm Your Heart

Lots of things catch our eye, but when craftsmen have put their heart, soul and talents into a house, that's when we get really excited! This amazing stonework house is a perfect example of what we mean, as location and surroundings aside, it is visually incredible and fires up our imaginations as to what can be possible with a new build.
The ideal combination of heritage styling and new techniques, the stonework house offers residents the best of both worlds and with the interior having been finished in a beautifully modern style, none of the conveniences of newer builds have been negated for the sake of an older looking exterior.
Come with us as we take a closer look at this beautiful house and see if you like the way the exterior and interior have been juxtaposed to create a unique sense of harmony and balance.
Rarely have we ever seen a house exterior that is so perfectly attuned to its surroundings as this one is. Just look at the combination of grey, ominous sky with the mottled natural stonework and bright render. With the perimeter wall having been created from the same chunky facets as the top floor and roof of the house, the mean and moody styling permeates everywhere and yet, looks beautiful and modest at the same time.
We can't deny that though this house has an impressive, if foreboding façade, the team at Zero Limits have created something that naturally warrants more than just a second look. In fact, it piques the interest to such an extent that we need to see more to fully understand it.
From the first exterior shot, you could have easily believed that this house was more modest and diminutive than it actually is, but the rear of the property quickly dissolves those assumptions!
From a rustic, hearty and simple looking frontage, complete with industrial style garage that is unfinished and unfussy, we come around to a rear that speaks of glamour, space and modern design that could have taken inspiration from countless Californian projects. With yet more huge chunks of natural stone patrolling around the perimeter, this house really is a living embodiment of nature meeting nurture, as we feel sure that the inside has been given a far softer and more gentle touch.
How right we were to assume that the interior would be a haven of warmth, calm and gentle styling to contrast against the rugged and sharp exterior!
A wonderful combination of natural wood and bright white, with black accents for depth, this open plan kitchen/dining room space really makes this house a home. Though the blinds are down, we can already get a feel for just how important the surroundings are to the house, with nature clearly being a huge influence on the build and decor. We hope this is carried through the rest of the property!
We won't judge you if you took one look at the exterior and thought this house would be decorated in a rustic or hearty fashion as we assumed the same thing too, especially with all the dark, sharp stonework in place, but no, we were all wrong!
This living room is nothing short of luxurious, with high-end finishes everywhere and carefully chosen furniture that offers comfort and elegance all at once. The geometric coffee tables are a particularly beautiful addition and along with the fire surround, help to remind us that stonework and natural materials really are king in this stunning home.
What could be lovelier than planning your own house build to ensure that the view from your master bedroom would fill you with joy every single morning? We really can't think of much!
The inherent beauty of this room is how simple it is, with pared back and perfunctory furniture, minimal decoration and natural materials all working together to create a space that is geared towards easy relaxation and grounding you back into nature, which has played such a key role throughout the build. The view out onto lush greenery and tropical foliage makes every day feel like waking up on holiday and what could be more holistic than that?
Not many bathrooms can boast of a view looking out onto a stunning miniature garden, but then again, not many bathrooms have been fitted in a house as unusual, eye-catching and perfectly considered as this one!
As with the rest of the house, the bathroom has been kept wonderfully simple and elegantly pared back, with nothing unnecessary or too frivolous having been included, except, that is, for this amazing zen garden, complete with bi-folding doors for easy tending access! It's becoming clear that nature has a searingly key role in the lives of the residents and that its calming and restorative properties are needing to be felt in every space and it's wonderful to see that thanks to an experienced design team, they are.
It's always the less fancy or least used spaces that really give an insight into the commitment and attention to detail that the design team had, so we are keen to take a look at corridors, stairwells and hallways and see if the themes and styles have been carried through.
There is absolutely no doubting the dedication at work in this house, with natural wood stairs meeting a dark and dramatic stone floor and another enclosed garden, much like the bathroom inclusion. Literally no area has been left as an afterthought and every space has been filled with nuances of nature, whether in the form of natural materials or beautiful foliage. It's almost dizzying just how well executed this house is.
We had to include a closer look at the amazing stonework of the façade, so here is a shot taken from underneath the overhang. We love that the rugged stonework is perfectly balanced by the tropical greenery of the garden, something that has been mirrored throughout the interior.
At every turn, this house has reconnected with nature, alluded to the ruggedness of the exterior and sought to offer luxury to the residents. A truly remarkable accomplishment, we think this is one of our new favourite builds!
For more modern build inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Ultra Modern Bungalow.