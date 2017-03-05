Family farmhouse in County Londonderry

Our homify 360° discovery for today takes us out the countryside in Castledawson, Northern Ireland, where a traditional farmhouse decided it was time to style up and move into the modern era of the 21st century.

Professional team Slemish Design Studio Architects was approached by a young couple who sought a spacious, versatile and functional house with an open-plan living- and kitchen hub. For their designs, the team made use of the site’s existing foundations with some modern modifications, which incorporated a two-storey main body to the house containing four bedrooms, a study, lounge and playroom.

Attached to this is the single-storey kitchen, dining area, living space with larder and utility room.

Let’s enjoy some visual representation, shall we?