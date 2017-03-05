Family farmhouse in County Londonderry

Our homify 360° discovery for today takes us out the countryside in Castledawson, Northern Ireland, where a traditional farmhouse decided it was time to style up and move into the modern era of the 21st century.
Professional team Slemish Design Studio Architects was approached by a young couple who sought a spacious, versatile and functional house with an open-plan living- and kitchen hub. For their designs, the team made use of the site’s existing foundations with some modern modifications, which incorporated a two-storey main body to the house containing four bedrooms, a study, lounge and playroom.
Attached to this is the single-storey kitchen, dining area, living space with larder and utility room.
Let’s enjoy some visual representation, shall we?
Location-wise, this family really hit the jackpot – now all they needed was a stylish and functional living space.
From the outside, the house presents a very clean and neat approach with soft lines and pale neutral hues to peacefully co-exist with the tranquillity of the beautiful surroundings.
But of course, functionality also plays a big part here, which is why the house makes use of both solar- and photovoltaic panels to generate hot water and electricity for the family.
Not that we don’t love the clean approach the majority of the house takes via its crisp-white façade, but we really fell hard for this stone-clad volume! It just adds so much detail and texture into the scene, and is the perfect country/rustic touch to go hand in hand with the lush landscape in the background.
And speaking of landscape, here we can see the corner windows that have been inserted to make the most of that stunning view.
The kitchen shares its open-plan layout with a dining area. Decked out in traditional shaker style, the bespoke kitchen presents all the requirements for a most functional space in terms of legroom, storage and worktop surfaces.
Thanks to a pale neutral palette and French doors leading outside towards the lush landscape, both the kitchen and dining area are brilliantly lit up via batches of natural lighting.
That makes the handful of colours used here (such as the blue for the dining area, the pinks for the wall clock, etc.) become that much more prominent.
Around the corner from the culinary space is where we locate the living room. Here, the finishes are clean and stylish throughout, with tiled and wooden floors, as well as muted painted walls in classic colours.
Higher-than-usual ceilings add to the spacious feel of the interiors, and nobody can deny the lush sensation created by the fresh greens being glimpsed through the windows.
Seeing as a clean and subtle look worked so well for the rest of the interiors, it was wisely decided to re-use this theme for the bathroom. But of course a little detail is always welcome, which is why this bathroom opted for some texture via its wooden floor, timber cabinet and tile-clad focal wall.
An elongated mirror in a super modern style adds to the high and open feeling of this bathroom.
Now this is certainly country living done stylishly!
