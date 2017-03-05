Common home renovation mistakes

Sometimes acquiring that dream home involves a bit more than going on weekend drives with estate agents to show you what’s available. A lot of forever-homes are because of old properties undergoing major facelifts to provide their owners with a more stylish and functional lifestyle.

Yes, renovating a property can be a great way to get the house of your dreams, or fix it up and allow someone else to get their dream home. But the physical process of renovating a property is far from a dream – in fact, it can be quite a nightmare for the unwary.

So, to ensure you sidestep the myriad of minefields awaiting the unprepared, have a look at some of the most common home renovation errors, and how you can avoid them.