How to decorate a small room

Size matters, yet a lot can be achieved with very little. We are, of course, talking about small rooms and how the right approach to décor and design can ensure the end result is not only functional, but also super fashionable.
Thus, if you’re faced with a small room (regardless of whether it’s the living room, kitchen, bedroom or home office), don’t despair – there are ways around it, and only one of our options below involves picking up a sledgehammer (although we really recommend making use of a professional should you go that route).
Scroll on to see what your options are…
Think light, think bright! Small spaces need pale hues to seem more visually spacious.
Of course we are not suggesting decking out every single surface in snow white, as there are a myriad of light neutral colours to consider, such as creams, off-whites, light greys, etc.
Why not? Yes, it might cost more time, effort and money, but won’t the end result (a bigger room with more functionality) be worth it?
We especially like the idea of tearing down a wall that separates the kitchen from the adjoining room, like a dining area or living room, and opting for an open-plan layout.
No need to turn your (small) interiors into a tropical garden, but a few potters here and there will definitely add some lushness and freshness to your space.
And then we don’t even begin to talk about the added advantages in terms of scent and how house plants purify the air…
homify hint: Which plants are the most effective at removing pollutants in indoor spaces? The answer: Red-edged dracaena (Dracaena marginata), Snake plant (Sansevieria), Barberton daisy (Gerbera jamesonii), Aloe vera and English Ivy (Hedera helix).
Yes, the dominant hue of your indoor colour palette needs to be light, but we never said to completely turn your back on colourful touches.
Thus, by all means, sprinkle some vibrant hues via cushions, flowers, candles, wall art, décor pieces, etc. This will ensure the end result has a charming vibe, which will go terrifically hand in hand with your new visually spacious interior.
A small space with insufficient lighting will appear both darker and smaller. That’s why you should always opt for multi-layered lighting.
Don’t let that poor ceiling pendant do all the work; give him some bright company in the form of a table lamp, two floor lamps, or even new wall sconces.
Have you really used up all the available space in your home? If that area underneath the staircase is empty, do something with it.
Turn it into an informal little workstation (as shown above), or just add a stylish lounger for seating. Another option would be to add some potted plants (see tip no. 3).
They’re not just for gussying up, you know. Mirrors can help to spread the light around by having natural- and artificial light bounce off their reflective surfaces. In addition, they make a space seem visually larger because of their reflective qualities.
Opt for larger pieces that you can hang against the wall to reflect as much of that room as possible.
We’re not referring to regular dusting, although that is important too! Rather focus on the saying “less is more” by including lots of breathing space in-between the furniture- and décor pieces.
This will make the overall ambience of that small room seem lighter, allowing the room to look bigger and more open.
Besides, the cluttered look will never ever be in style!
Never push all your furniture pieces against the wall, as they require some breathing space to make the room seem bigger. Even just a few centimetres of space between that sofa and the wall can make all the difference in the world, trust us!
If you are truly struggling to furnish your small, peculiar-shaped room, we recommend dialling up a professional for some bespoke pieces, whether it’s a carpenter or interior designer.
And should you venture out to do some furniture- and décor shopping, take your room’s measurements first to ensure your purchases fit in comfortably.
