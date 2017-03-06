How to decorate a small room

Size matters, yet a lot can be achieved with very little. We are, of course, talking about small rooms and how the right approach to décor and design can ensure the end result is not only functional, but also super fashionable.

Thus, if you’re faced with a small room (regardless of whether it’s the living room, kitchen, bedroom or home office), don’t despair – there are ways around it, and only one of our options below involves picking up a sledgehammer (although we really recommend making use of a professional should you go that route).

Scroll on to see what your options are…