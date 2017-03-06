Modern sunroom extension to semi-detached house

Armed with a tight budget and a need for more space, a young family contacted professional team Slemish Design Studio Architects to help them out of their tight spot. Their brief was rather simple: to design a contemporary sunroom at the rear of their existing house, which would also permit easy access to their landscaped garden.
Due to the £12,000 budget, the experts decided to keep the roof height and overall size limited. And with a proven track record and a clear plan in place, they set about to satisfy their client’s request.
Let’s see what they accomplished…
We can already see that the back garden of the property presents lots of potential in terms of space and beauty.
And thankfully, the new extension wouldn’t gobble up too much legroom, ensuring adequate space if left over for the inhabitants to enjoy their garden.
Isn’t this just a splendid view to flood indoors? The professionals really hit the nail on the head by allowing such generous openings for windows/doors.
But even though the walls seem to be near completion, there’s a still lot to be done. So, let’s skip forward a little!
The roof’s done, the walls are completed, and now it’s only a matter of waiting for the aluminium trim to provide the finishing touches.
As a matter of interest, a single-ply membrane with 400 mm insulation was added to the roof. The walls are 300 mm block work with full-fill platinum bead insulation, finished off with Western cedar vertical timber cladding.
Black uPVC sliding doors and full-pane 16 mm argon-filled double glazed windows ensure a crystal-clear garden view for this new rear extension.
It's done! The last finalising touches have been added, and it would seem the homeowners have even gotten a jump start on furnishing the interiors.
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
Even though the new extension can clearly be distinguished from the existing structure via its cladding, it still fits in perfectly with the rest of the house.
New space with a contemporary look that also allows beautiful views and an abundance of natural lighting for the indoors – challenge completed!
Make sure you don’t miss these: Stylish ways to revamp your garden.