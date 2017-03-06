Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern sunroom extension to semi-detached house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Modern Sunroom, slemish design studio architects slemish design studio architects
Loading admin actions …

Armed with a tight budget and a need for more space, a young family contacted professional team Slemish Design Studio Architects to help them out of their tight spot. Their brief was rather simple: to design a contemporary sunroom at the rear of their existing house, which would also permit easy access to their landscaped garden

Due to the £12,000 budget, the experts decided to keep the roof height and overall size limited. And with a proven track record and a clear plan in place, they set about to satisfy their client’s request.

Let’s see what they accomplished…

Work in Progress: Work is started

images during build
slemish design studio architects

images during build

slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects

We can already see that the back garden of the property presents lots of potential in terms of space and beauty. 

And thankfully, the new extension wouldn’t gobble up too much legroom, ensuring adequate space if left over for the inhabitants to enjoy their garden.

Work in Progress: The internal view of the garden

internal view of the garden
slemish design studio architects

internal view of the garden

slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects

Isn’t this just a splendid view to flood indoors? The professionals really hit the nail on the head by allowing such generous openings for windows/doors. 

But even though the walls seem to be near completion, there’s a still lot to be done. So, let’s skip forward a little!

Work in Progress: Waiting on the aluminium trim

waiting on the aluminium trim
slemish design studio architects

waiting on the aluminium trim

slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects

The roof’s done, the walls are completed, and now it’s only a matter of waiting for the aluminium trim to provide the finishing touches. 

As a matter of interest, a single-ply membrane with 400 mm insulation was added to the roof. The walls are 300 mm block work with full-fill platinum bead insulation, finished off with Western cedar vertical timber cladding. 

Black uPVC sliding doors and full-pane 16 mm argon-filled double glazed windows ensure a crystal-clear garden view for this new rear extension.

After: The finished sunroom

finished article
slemish design studio architects

finished article

slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects

It's done! The last finalising touches have been added, and it would seem the homeowners have even gotten a jump start on furnishing the interiors. 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

After: The new back garden

finished article
slemish design studio architects

finished article

slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects

Even though the new extension can clearly be distinguished from the existing structure via its cladding, it still fits in perfectly with the rest of the house. 

New space with a contemporary look that also allows beautiful views and an abundance of natural lighting for the indoors – challenge completed! 

Make sure you don’t miss these: Stylish ways to revamp your garden.

Bathroom upgrades under £50
Share your thoughts on this new sunroom extension!

