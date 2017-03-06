Modern sunroom extension to semi-detached house

Armed with a tight budget and a need for more space, a young family contacted professional team Slemish Design Studio Architects to help them out of their tight spot. Their brief was rather simple: to design a contemporary sunroom at the rear of their existing house, which would also permit easy access to their landscaped garden.

Due to the £12,000 budget, the experts decided to keep the roof height and overall size limited. And with a proven track record and a clear plan in place, they set about to satisfy their client’s request.

Let’s see what they accomplished…