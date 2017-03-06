Modern extension for a Victorian semi in West Yorkshire

The location: Raby Park, West Yorkshire.
The challenge: a beautiful, yet slightly dilapidated Victorian semi-detached property which needed some new style and space.
The solution: A highly contemporary glazed ground-floor rear extension, courtesy of architectural team Wildblood Macdonald.
And seeing as the rear side of the property was quite spacious, a new extension wouldn’t take up too much garden space, yet would make a huge difference in terms of adding new indoor space to the property (not to mention enhance its look and value).
Let’s take a look!
The large principle rooms of the original house were retained at both ground- and first-floor level, with original features restored where possible.
However, the old scullery kitchen that was situated at the rear of the house was completely removed in order to make way for the single-storey extension, which treated the house (and its inhabitants) to an enchanting open-plan living- and culinary space.
Large, minimally framed sliding glass screens allow the fabulous new extension to open directly onto the newly landscaped garden. Not only does this bring in fresh scenery views on a daily basis, but also goes a long way in ensuring the interiors are filled with natural lighting.
A slightly protruding overhang, clad with timber and adorned with downlighters, ensures a shaded (yet brightly lit) spot at the foot of the extension.
It would seem that the home renovation project stretched further than the kitchen/dining area.
See that staircase with glass balustrades on the left? It leads down to the renovated basement, where a new cinema/playroom awaits to provide hours and hours of entertainment for both young and old.
This new contemporary space now forms the heart of the home (it does include the kitchen, after all). And all it takes for this new indoor space to become one with the outdoors is a simple sliding aside of that magnificent glass door.
And should the temperature or the occasion call for it, automated and fully integrated blinds can easily close up the space for a more intimate and private atmosphere.
Pretty and functional!
Of course glass panes can only go so far in luring in natural lighting, which is why the right combination of materials and tones is equally important. Thus, here we see how light hues (whites, off-whites and creams) and shiny/transparent materials (crystal chandeliers, see-through plastic chairs) all do a magnificent job at letting the incoming light dance around the interior space.
Doesn’t this look like the perfect room for some indoor/outdoor socialising for both a hearty event with the friends, as well as a quiet and toned-down evening with family? It certainly has our vote of approval!
