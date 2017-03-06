Modern extension for a Victorian semi in West Yorkshire

The location: Raby Park, West Yorkshire.

The challenge: a beautiful, yet slightly dilapidated Victorian semi-detached property which needed some new style and space.

The solution: A highly contemporary glazed ground-floor rear extension, courtesy of architectural team Wildblood Macdonald.

And seeing as the rear side of the property was quite spacious, a new extension wouldn’t take up too much garden space, yet would make a huge difference in terms of adding new indoor space to the property (not to mention enhance its look and value).

Let’s take a look!