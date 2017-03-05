Modern renovation of a small flat

It can be hard to envisage how good a small, lacklustre room could look with the right transformation. However, if you're wallowing in a tiny kitchen that offers little-to-no-hope of ever being a haven of style, today's project will be all the inspiration you need to get your own revamp kick-started!

What was a small, badly laid out space has been turned into an open, refreshing room that has a natural, easy dialogue with connecting areas. We have to say that we're blown away by the vision of the kitchen planner that orchestrated such a chic and innovative installation.

Gone is the cluttered mess that was there before, so let's say hello to a fresh new kitchen that you'd love in your own home!