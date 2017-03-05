Modern renovation of a small flat

It can be hard to envisage how good a small, lacklustre room could look with the right transformation. However, if you're wallowing in a tiny kitchen that offers little-to-no-hope of ever being a haven of style, today's project will be all the inspiration you need to get your own revamp kick-started!
What was a small, badly laid out space has been turned into an open, refreshing room that has a natural, easy dialogue with connecting areas. We have to say that we're blown away by the vision of the kitchen planner that orchestrated such a chic and innovative installation.
Gone is the cluttered mess that was there before, so let's say hello to a fresh new kitchen that you'd love in your own home!
As you can see here, the kitchen is next to a small living room, which instantly makes the rooms seem both cramped and poorly laid out.
Obviously, the large amount of furniture isn't helping either, but there must be scope for a better design.
Well, this isn't exactly what we picture when we think of dream kitchens!
It's not so much the size of the room that's posing a problem, but the layout makes everything feel enclosed and boxed in. There clearly isn't enough storage either as there's so much counter clutter.
We need to take a moment to appreciate just how spectacular this transformation is.
Widening the door frame and negating a door has instantly made the kitchen feel bigger, and just look at the serving hatch/breakfast bar! Creating a more open-plan vibe has refreshed two tired rooms and injected bags of modern style.
If you wondered how scenic a kitchen could look from a living room, here's your answer!
Gloss white kitchen tiles maintain the fresh and contemporary styling that's prevalent throughout, and by choosing natural wood cabinets, a wonderful cohesion has been created with the breakfast bar counter.
We're seeing some Scandinavian influence here and it worked wonders.
While this kitchen used to feel cramped and cluttered, now it's a clean and unfussy room with space for everything, including a washing machine.
Removing part of the wall meant that the remainder could be equipped with handy shelving, without running the risk of shrinking the space any further.
With so much more light flowing into this new kitchen, the space seems exponentially larger. And what really impresses us, is how the breakfast bar has added not only dining potential, but also extra worktop space.
Integrated appliances keep the sleek and modern look going, whilst building the top cupboards up nice and high has vastly increased storage. What an inspirational project!
