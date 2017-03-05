One-storey house design ideas

If one-storey homes make you think of outdated granny bungalows, you need to get out of that mindset because we've found some terrific houses that will help.

Far from just being the preferred architectural style for older generations, one-storey houses have been growing in popularity thanks to the innovative designs being masterminded by amazing architects. And when you stop to consider how much easier it must be to live without stairs, you'd be crazy to not at least consider one-level living.

Let us show you some truly beautiful one-storey homes and see if one might be perfect for you and your family!