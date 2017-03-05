One-storey house design ideas

If one-storey homes make you think of outdated granny bungalows, you need to get out of that mindset because we've found some terrific houses that will help.
Far from just being the preferred architectural style for older generations, one-storey houses have been growing in popularity thanks to the innovative designs being masterminded by amazing architects. And when you stop to consider how much easier it must be to live without stairs, you'd be crazy to not at least consider one-level living.
Let us show you some truly beautiful one-storey homes and see if one might be perfect for you and your family!
A beautiful boxy design, it's the finishing details that make this home so gorgeous. Bright white render highlights the simplicity of the design and the red roof tiles add in so much character and flair.
We wouldn't say no to this terrace either!
When you see how incredible this modern home looks, it almost seems a shame to ever render a house again!
The red bricks make such an impression, adding warmth and charm to what could have been a minimalist home. Plus, those arty wall placements look phenomenal.
Every day would feel like a holiday if you owned a home like this!
The bold striped façade really stands out, offering insight into the tastes of the owners, while a bamboo terrace cover adds some tropical style.
Talk about modern! You certainly couldn't accuse this one-storey home of being old-fashioned, thanks to all the glass walls and chic open-plan interior.
If there are no neighbours overlooking you, this really would be a bold design.
Looking every inch the traditional farmhouse, this home is fantastic.
Gabion stone walls make a rustic impression, and with a long, lean shape, the interior must be delightful. With a high ceiling, can't you just imagine how glorious it must be to sit in the living room, looking up at those beams?
Don't think one-storey has to mean less bedrooms, as this home has a whopping three boudoirs, alongside two family bathrooms and plenty of communal areas.
Extraordinary ceiling heights and staggered exterior levels give the look of a traditional multi-floor home, but only you'd know the truth!
Size doesn't matter when it comes to home design. As long as you account for all the rooms you need, why have a huge mansion when you'll never use its full potential?
This small, modern and striking property proves that small can be mighty stylish.
This home takes one-storey design to the next level by adding fascinating concrete support structures that wrap around the house, creating such an artistic vibe.
We love how a car port has been created in order to take full advantage of the size of the garden.
And that triple-pitched roof? Spectacular!
One-storey homes always seem to go all out in terms of the gorgeousness of their façades, as this fabulous grey and white number proves.
Though a simple house, the addition of grey stone cladding has elevated it to dream home status in an instant, whilst that dark roof lends a contemporary edge.
We dare you to say this one-storey home is dull or old-fashioned! You can't, can you? It's because so much more has been made of the roof, the walls and the overall look and feel of the property.
Another plus note is that single-storey homes are often cheaper to build, meaning you can afford to add some fantastic extras, such as a built in patio fire, as seen here!
This one-storey house is sleek and modern with plenty of white walls, stark edges, and clean cuts. The contrast keeps it fresh, and the gate is a nice touch for those who want added privacy and control of visitors. We also love the look of the plant to the side of the front entrance. Done right, a few plants can make a one-storey look great; with too many plants, the front may be overwhelmed. Find some inspiration in our garden section to find balance.
This home hits just the right balance of refined and relaxed with its cheery front facade, stonework in the front, and palm trees. With a one-storey, you can still put tall plants, like trees, in the front but be mindful of how bulky or overwhelming they can be.
