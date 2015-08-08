Luxury home hiding in the hills

In order to unite the practical building requirements and the wishes of the owners, some ingenuity was required on the part of the architects. After some negotiations with the authorities, the request to build onto an extra part of the road not yet owned by the occupants was finally granted. As a result, a quiet and private front garden was created.

As you can see, the new building fits unobtrusively into the area and the use of natural, neutral colours allows it to merge with the surroundings. The house itself was built from limestone, sandstone and concrete, and completed with a traditional red gabled roof.

It was a particular priority of the owners to be able to enjoy the beautiful nature surrounding the home. Therefore, a number of balconies and terraces are visible at every side of the house, ensuring there is a place to sit in the sun at all times during the day.