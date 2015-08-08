Luxury home hiding in the hills

Today we're taking a tour of this contemporary home, which thanks to its special hillside location, represents an ideal mix of proximity to nature and privacy. The solar-powered building was completed in 2013 by German professionals Spaett Architekten GMBH, and though the project raised some architectural challenges, the team managed to adapt the new building both to the requirements of the occupants, and to the complex landscape on which it is built. Let's take a closer look…
Here we see a family house in Reichenau, an island in Lake Constance, in all its glory. The first challenge in the design process was to coordinate the construction of a house on a piece of land sloping towards the river. Thus, the living area has been spread over 730 square meters across three floors, whereas the ground floor is only 80 square meters in size. The special thing about this home: It is set back halfway into the hillside, and so remains extremely private and peaceful, whilst still enjoying spectacular views over the lake. Special attention has also been paid to the attractive outside area which includes a sun terrace, providing plenty of space for sunbathing and relaxing.
In order to unite the practical building requirements and the wishes of the owners, some ingenuity was required on the part of the architects. After some negotiations with the authorities, the request to build onto an extra part of the road not yet owned by the occupants was finally granted. As a result, a quiet and private front garden was created.
As you can see, the new building fits unobtrusively into the area and the use of natural, neutral colours allows it to merge with the surroundings. The house itself was built from limestone, sandstone and concrete, and completed with a traditional red gabled roof.
It was a particular priority of the owners to be able to enjoy the beautiful nature surrounding the home. Therefore, a number of balconies and terraces are visible at every side of the house, ensuring there is a place to sit in the sun at all times during the day.
On the first floor of the family house we find an open-plan living area: the kitchen, dining room and living room are connected, completely barrier-free, across one floor. Heating is provided by a gas-fired boiler, with solar panels providing additional energy. There is also underfloor heating to ensure a comfortable room temperature all year round.
The decor throughout the house has been kept timeless and simple. White colours and natural materials dominate in the open kitchen and dining area. Through the use of Scandinavian inspired finishing touches, the interiors receive a classic look, but still possess a comfortable and cosy atmosphere.
A staircase which could merge discreetly into the minimalist design was created. The cantilevered wooden steps are framed by a glass wall that serves as a safety rail as well as a stylish room divider. The finished has been inconspicuously integrated into the living room, and also lets in plenty of natural light to the upper floor.
On the top floor you will find one bedroom, two bathrooms, a guest room and a sauna. Here we see the large bathroom with a number of luxury features. A free-standing oval bath and a shower taking pride of place in the middle in the bathroom are the highlights. At the end of the room there is access to the sauna.
This minimalist bedroom is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Nothing in this room distracts you from a good night's sleep. The parquet floor not only gives the room a cosy look, but also has a positive effect on the indoor climate. Thanks to the floor to ceiling windows, you can wake up to the sun streaming in and a beautiful view outside: a guaranteed way to start the day full of positivity!
