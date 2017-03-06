Things to know before renovating a home

If you're thinking about snapping up a cheap property in order to carry out a full renovation, you need to know everything you can before you bid and we're going to help you with that today.

Estate agents know that run-down properties are a dream for experienced developers, who have a team of contractors they can commission to revamp them. However, for novices in the field, there are some key bits of information you need to know before you start, which is why we're going to tell you all of them!

Don't feel like we're trying to scare you off taking on a renovation project; we just want you to have all the facts before you make a decision.