Bathroom upgrades under £50

It's ok if you don't believe we have some great ideas for jazzing up your bathroom for less than £50. We'd be sceptical too, but we really have.

By checking out how bathroom designers finish and make spaces more personal and stylish for their clients, we think we've identified some key features, as well as some handy and budget-friendly ways, to get the looks for less.

If you always feel as though your bathroom is falling a little short of the mark, isn't it worth a quick, easy and cheap upgrade? Take a look and see if we've stumbled upon the perfect addition for your space!