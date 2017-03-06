Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bathroom upgrades under £50

press profile homify press profile homify
CASA ROTI, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

It's ok if you don't believe we have some great ideas for jazzing up your bathroom for less than £50. We'd be sceptical too, but we really have.

By checking out how bathroom designers finish and make spaces more personal and stylish for their clients, we think we've identified some key features, as well as some handy and budget-friendly ways, to get the looks for less.

If you always feel as though your bathroom is falling a little short of the mark, isn't it worth a quick, easy and cheap upgrade? Take a look and see if we've stumbled upon the perfect addition for your space!

1. Add some interesting mosaic tiles

Baño de vivienda unifamiliar, Mosa Y Quito Mosa Y Quito Modern bathroom
Mosa Y Quito

Mosa Y Quito
Mosa Y Quito
Mosa Y Quito

Have you ever noticed how cheap mosaic tile sheets are in DIY stores? We have and are always keen to think of new ways to use them. This mirror surround is fantastic and so unique and we think you could easily dream up something cool to surround your own bathroom mirror with!

2. Install a few plants

CASA ROTI, Estudio Meraki Estudio Meraki Modern bathroom
Estudio Meraki

Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki
Estudio Meraki

Get to your local garden centre and ask for some advice about moisture-loving house plants! All you need is one or two and your bathroom will feel instantly far prettier and more natural.

3. Swap out the sink for something funkier

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Choosing a more unusual sink for your bathroom is a great way to make the whole space stand out.

However, if you don't have the funds to splash out on a designer variety, how about choosing a bargain one and painting it? Nobody would have the same one as you!

4. Try a spot of upcycling with antique furniture

CASA MJM, JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I Minimalist bathroom
JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I

JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I
JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I
JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I

If you have some old furniture laying around not doing much, you can easily and quickly transform it into a fabulous and totally one-off vanity unit for your bathroom.

The only thing you might need to buy are some handles; apart from that, you'd have everything already. 

5. Make the walls more unusual

Estilo Pilar 2015, Azora Estudio Azora Estudio Eclectic style bathroom
Azora Estudio

Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio
Azora Estudio

For a constantly evolving bathroom design, blackboard wall paint is impossible to beat. One coat should cover whatever is on your walls already and then all you need is a few bits of chalk.

6. Have a think about wallpaper

Angel Gallardo, Feller Herc Arquitectura Feller Herc Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Feller Herc Arquitectura

Feller Herc Arquitectura
Feller Herc Arquitectura
Feller Herc Arquitectura

Bathroom wallpaper is great for preventing mildew on your walls and creating a gorgeous aesthetic. Plus, with it being so reasonably priced these days, you won't have to break the bank or devote too much time to your bathroom in order to give it a total overhaul.

You could save even more money by simply papering one feature wall.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. How about making a mirror gallery wall?

Intervención Bochera en Brooklyn NY., La Bocheria La Bocheria Eclectic style bathroom
La Bocheria

La Bocheria
La Bocheria
La Bocheria

Now this is a fabulous idea! Take a trip to some charity shops and car boot sales to see if you can pick up some old-fashioned mirrors for a few pounds and then create a striking gallery wall with them all.

You could even spend the last of your budget on some spray paint to give them all a copper finish, if you want to be really trendy.

8. Test your wood painting skills

Casa en Garín, 2424 ARQUITECTURA 2424 ARQUITECTURA Modern bathroom Wood White
2424 ARQUITECTURA

2424 ARQUITECTURA
2424 ARQUITECTURA
2424 ARQUITECTURA

If it's your vanity unit that's leaving you underwhelmed in your bathroom, grab a paintbrush! 

A simple whitewash will look wonderful as part of a beach or country feel. Or you could try something bolder, for a contemporary vibe. 

Either way, you'll probably only need a tester pot of paint, which will be so cheap compared to a whole new unit.

9. Invest in a more exciting shower head

Baños by Brukman Chechik Arquitectos, LIVE IN LIVE IN Modern bathroom
LIVE IN

LIVE IN
LIVE IN
LIVE IN

Swapping out your shower head can work wonders in terms of making a bathroom feel more together and luxurious and with such a vast array to choose from, you'll be spoilt for choice.

We like vintage-style versions that look expensive and opulent, but there are now LED shower heads that bathe you in hot water and uplifting colour!

10. Put your crafting skills to the test

Encuentro, Estudio Moron Saad Estudio Moron Saad Modern bathroom
Estudio Moron Saad

Encuentro

Estudio Moron Saad
Estudio Moron Saad
Estudio Moron Saad

You're in a wonderful position if you're a crafting savant because you can create unique items to put in your bathroom. One of our favourites is stained glass! 

Please consider this if you have the skills and the materials, as the rest of us have to buy costly panels.

For more bathroom tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Practical bathroom design tips.

How to decorate a small room
Which of these ideas are you thinking of trying?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks