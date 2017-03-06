Using natural stone on walls

We're loving the current trend of using as many natural materials in the home as possible, but one in particular has captured our hearts; stone.
Stoic, steadfast and strong, the visual impact that natural stone has in and around a home is simply breathtaking, which is why architects and interior designers have been going wild with it.
Once only used in gardens and on house façades, the integration of natural stone inside homes is something we can't get enough of, but if you can't see the value in this trend, let us give you 15 reasons why you should!
In an otherwise plain living room, a stone feature wall looks amazing and won't ever need repainting.
If you have an open-plan layout but like a little bit of division, stone walls are such a natural way to do that.
Just look at this fireplace!
When it comes to natural stone, you really can't have too much of a good thing, as it never looks anything other than organic.
If you like a neutral colour scheme in your home, nothing works quite as well as a contrast than natural stone.
Plain walls are fantastically minimal, but a little texture can add some excitement. Natural stone is the easy choice for the job!
Plaster crumbles and wallpaper can get grubby, but do you know what never ages? Natural stone walls! Install them once and you're good to go.
Use natural stone inside your home and it can help to integrate outdoor spaces as well. This terrace is such a natural extension of the inside space!
We can't deny that we love some texture in our homes! If you feel the same way, a natural stone wall will give you a tactile surface that isn't ever going to change.
Even if you don't fancy stripping plaster off your walls, you can add simple stone cladding and still get the natural wall look in your home.
It's just like sticking tiles!
If you're thinking you haven't ever seen a stone wall you've liked enough to have in your home, you haven't seen enough of them!
There are countless varieties of stone to choose from and there will be one that suits your aesthetic perfectly.
If you want to start off gently, how about simply leaving some exposed bricks inside your home? You'll love the rustic look and it might ease you into more striking stone applications.
If you don't want to commit to a full structural wall in stone, start with a non-permanent partition instead. If you don't love it, you can simply knock it out.
There's no two ways about it; when it comes to rustic dream homes, natural stone walls are a must. If you have a heritage home, you could even look into boulder walls.
Do you know what adds a little proportion to large pieces of furniture? Chunky stone walls!
Plain plaster walls can amplify the oversized nature of sofas, but robust stone installations balance everything out.
If you like your home to feel organic and welcoming, natural stone walls are the best way to add some beautiful colour that won't ever go out of style.
