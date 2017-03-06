Your browser is out-of-date.

Using natural stone on walls

Casa Cham, La Desarrolladora La Desarrolladora Tropical style dining room Stone Grey
Loading admin actions …

We're loving the current trend of using as many natural materials in the home as possible, but one in particular has captured our hearts; stone. 

Stoic, steadfast and strong, the visual impact that natural stone has in and around a home is simply breathtaking, which is why architects and interior designers have been going wild with it. 

Once only used in gardens and on house façades, the integration of natural stone inside homes is something we can't get enough of, but if you can't see the value in this trend, let us give you 15 reasons why you should!

1. It's an easy way to create a gorgeous feature wall

ESCALERA CON PIEDRA, HHRG ARQUITECTOS HHRG ARQUITECTOS Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
In an otherwise plain living room, a stone feature wall looks amazing and won't ever need repainting.

2. Open-plan space divides

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
If you have an open-plan layout but like a little bit of division, stone walls are such a natural way to do that.

Just look at this fireplace!

3. It can work in huge quantities

Casa Cham, La Desarrolladora La Desarrolladora Tropical style dining room Stone Grey
When it comes to natural stone, you really can't have too much of a good thing, as it never looks anything other than organic.

4. It offers a lovely contrast with neutral wall colours

COLINAS DEL VALLE, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Industrial style living room
If you like a neutral colour scheme in your home, nothing works quite as well as a contrast than natural stone.

5. Stone breaks up the visual balance of plain walls

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern living room Concrete Grey
Plain walls are fantastically minimal, but a little texture can add some excitement. Natural stone is the easy choice for the job!

6. It's a fantastically resistant material

Cinco Casas (2015), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Country style living room
Plaster crumbles and wallpaper can get grubby, but do you know what never ages? Natural stone walls! Install them once and you're good to go.

7. Stone creates a seamless transition

Casa Horizonte, VMArquitectura VMArquitectura Modern living room Concrete
Use natural stone inside your home and it can help to integrate outdoor spaces as well. This terrace is such a natural extension of the inside space!

8. There's no easier way to add some texture

Residencia en el Lago, Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Arq. Rodrigo Culebro Sánchez Modern living room
We can't deny that we love some texture in our homes! If you feel the same way, a natural stone wall will give you a tactile surface that isn't ever going to change.

9. It's easy to use

Casa Paseo del Vergel, D.I. Pilar Román D.I. Pilar Román Industrial style living room
Even if you don't fancy stripping plaster off your walls, you can add simple stone cladding and still get the natural wall look in your home. 

It's just like sticking tiles!

10. The amount of stone varieties to choose from is amazing

Proyecto Arquitectónico " Casa XC03" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern living room
If you're thinking you haven't ever seen a stone wall you've liked enough to have in your home, you haven't seen enough of them! 

There are countless varieties of stone to choose from and there will be one that suits your aesthetic perfectly.

11. Stripped-back bricks are a fantastic option

Residência LP, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Mediterranean style living room
If you want to start off gently, how about simply leaving some exposed bricks inside your home? You'll love the rustic look and it might ease you into more striking stone applications.

12. Solid walls aren't the only option

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern living room
If you don't want to commit to a full structural wall in stone, start with a non-permanent partition instead. If you don't love it, you can simply knock it out.

13. There's no easier way to capture a rustic aesthetic

Memo Rojas, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern living room
There's no two ways about it; when it comes to rustic dream homes, natural stone walls are a must. If you have a heritage home, you could even look into boulder walls.

14. Chunky stone accents work well with large furniture

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
Do you know what adds a little proportion to large pieces of furniture? Chunky stone walls! 

Plain plaster walls can amplify the oversized nature of sofas, but robust stone installations balance everything out.

15. For organic colour schemes

Town Houses Zibatá, Tectónico Tectónico Minimalist living room
If you like your home to feel organic and welcoming, natural stone walls are the best way to add some beautiful colour that won't ever go out of style.

For more amazing wall ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Bringing blank walls to life!

What tempts you about natural stone walls?

