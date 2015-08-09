An unusual twist: the windowless house

Many homes that we have seen reveal a completely different interior to what we would have expected judging from the exterior—and it's exactly the same story with this semi-detached house in Nijverdal, The Netherlands. Because of the special facade, the house awakens our curiosity at first glance, though at this point you still have no idea what is hiding in the living area. The design can be credited to Beltman Architects , a medium-sized architectural firm from Enschede, with an extensive portfolio of projects in the areas of restructuring, renovation and interior design. Let's take a closer look at this exceptional detached family home…
At first glance, the facade instantly stands out thanks to the blending of the intricate brick work and the roof of South African slates. Similar to a mosaic, the many small, abstract and overlapping elements combine to create an interesting aesthetic. The two semi-detached houses are separated by the glass door and the rooflight, which creates a visual distinction. Only at second glance it becomes clear that there are no windows at the front! Nevertheless, the facade radiates due to the multi-coloured brickwork, and displays a lively and intriguing character that makes us eager to find out what lies inside…
When designing the house, much emphasis was placed on the privacy of residents. In contrast to the closed facade, the rear view of the house is a lot more open and exposed—it looks like a completely different house altogether! The glass façade spans the entire length of the ground floor and opens out to the large garden. However, the upper floor which houses the bedrooms remains private due to the low hanging roof. On the right side there is another relatively enclosed block, which houses a studio, the kitchen, a utility room and a large bathroom.
The interior is a real surprise! By means of a partition wall, the dining area is separated from the bright and minimalist living room. Practical and at the same time visually appealing, a fireplace and storage facilities have been built into the wall itself. The slight slope of the roof makes for a feeling of a space, whilst also creating a cosy atmosphere emphasised by the skylights. The projection of the upper floor has also been emphasised by dark brick which provides a contrast to the stark white walls.
From this point of view, the separation of the two detached houses is particularly apparent. Although there are fewer skylights here, plenty of natural light flows into the living area. This is in addition to the garden side glass façade and triangular glazing on the inner wall, which extends the amount of light filtering in to the space.
The stunning modern bathroom is located directly under the central skylight and gives the bather a great view of the garden. During the day, the entire room becomes illuminated with sunlight. If you prefer to take a bath late in the evening, you can look forward to an unobstructed view of the starry sky—bliss!
