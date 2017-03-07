Mistakes first-time homebuyers make

Gearing up to buy your first home? Bet you can already picture yourself furnishing the living room, picking out rugs for the hallway and freshening up the garden!

While shopping for a home might be a dream for many people, for others it goes hand in hand with nausea, panic and an overwhelming sense of dread – and with good reason too, when one considers the high costs involved and everything that might possibly go wrong.

Fortunately there are ways to sidestep costly minefields to ensure that the process is as stress-free as possible. Thus, to help you shop with ease and confidence, take a look at the 10 most costly mistakes to avoid before you put up that “sold” sign in your new front garden.