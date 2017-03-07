Modern glass extension on a listed home

When owners of a listed building decided to add more space to their home via a rear extension, they thought to themselves: why not opt for something that could pull double-duty like, say, an add-on room that can also function as a balcony?

And that is exactly what they accomplished, thanks to the help of professional architectural team Trombe, based in London, who conjured up an extension that stretches the full width of the property’s rear side and incorporates minimal frame sliding doors and a walk-on glass roof.

That’s right: you can climb to the top of the extension and walk around (or sit and relax) on top of it.

This is certainly a unique project which doesn’t come along every day – let’s explore!