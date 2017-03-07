A modern home extension in Fulham

As soon as their neighbours’ home came up for sale, young homeowners jumped at the opportunity to acquire more space – after all, it was right next door! But then came the challenge: how to unify the two adjoining properties.

London-based architectural team Simon Gill Architects were called in to turn the challenge into a stylish solution, who suggested spreading the first-floor master suite across the two houses to make use of the best rooms. For the ground-floor level, it was decided to create a large unified space at the back to house the kitchen, dining room and living areas together.

However, the brief stipulated that it should be possible to re-separate the houses whenever required, which necessitated the retention of some of the central structure. Thus, a snug area was created to disguise the retained steelwork, with a glass bay to give the feeling of being outside in the garden.

Sounds most interesting, right? Let’s check out some visual representation…