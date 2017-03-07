A modern home extension in Fulham

As soon as their neighbours’ home came up for sale, young homeowners jumped at the opportunity to acquire more space – after all, it was right next door! But then came the challenge: how to unify the two adjoining properties.
London-based architectural team Simon Gill Architects were called in to turn the challenge into a stylish solution, who suggested spreading the first-floor master suite across the two houses to make use of the best rooms. For the ground-floor level, it was decided to create a large unified space at the back to house the kitchen, dining room and living areas together.
However, the brief stipulated that it should be possible to re-separate the houses whenever required, which necessitated the retention of some of the central structure. Thus, a snug area was created to disguise the retained steelwork, with a glass bay to give the feeling of being outside in the garden.
Sounds most interesting, right? Let’s check out some visual representation…
A most modern look for the house’s new rear side. Here on the outside, the form of the roofs allows south light into the main space, yet also reflects the previous life of the building as two houses.
Notice that the brick and render of the existing houses are used for the extension, but the brick is detailed to indicate that the new walls are cavity construction rather than the solid wall of the original construction.
What is a beautiful exterior without a matching interior? The modern style continues fantastically on the inside via furnishings and décor, albeit with a colour palette that takes on a more vivid look.
Notice how the yellows, reds and pinks become more prominent thanks to the neutral hues of the floors and walls – and who can overlook the lush greens spilling in through those majestic windows?
To make prime use of the new space, a dining area became part of the new extension, allowing the homeowners to enjoy a fresh garden view with every meal.
Skylights ensure the interiors get more than adequate natural lighting, while artificial lighting fixtures (in a modern style) look ripe and ready to take care of illumination after dark.
Before we tick off this discovery, let’s enjoy one last look at the new extension from the outside, and how that super modern structure contrasts with the straight-lined look of the existing façade.
