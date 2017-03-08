Large modern family home in Cornwall

Picture it: the coastal view of Portreath with its enchanting beaches and crashing waves, flooding (visually, at least) though your window into your interiors. That is what the owners of a large, modern, four-bedroom house get to enjoy on a daily basis, courtesy of the professional architects of Rovano Architecture & Design.
But that’s not the only discovery we’ll be having a look at today, for perched above this structure is a second, smaller home which enjoys the same seaside views and coastal-living ambience.
Interested in exploring with us?
Flaunting a clean and subtle look with creams, blues and glass, the main house looks like the perfect modern seaside structure. But don’t think that either of these houses is all about beauty and nothing about brains.
Both of them feature renewable technology, which makes them perfect abodes for the 21st century. Both have photo-voltaic panels and underfloor heating, served by a ground-source heat pump in the main house and by an air-source heat pump in the upper house.
Smart, eh? Now let’s check out that ocean view…
The living room is located on the top floor, which means it provides a grand view of the nearby beach and ocean. And here we get to share in the delightful nautical vision that these fortunate homeowners get to enjoy on a daily basis.
To make the most of the indoor space, the social areas of the house are blended together in an open-plan layout, with nothing more than a hop and a skip required to take one from the living room to the dining area, and into the kitchen.
The colour palette is made up of predominantly neutral hues to enhance the indoor brightness factor, with wood reigning supreme as the material which gets to adorn the majority of surfaces, from the floor to select furniture pieces.
Although this image of the second house shows it still being under construction, we think it’s safe to say that it will also, once completed, provide a most stunning structure for stylish and comfortable seaside living.
Although also of the modern style, this façade is a bit more detailed than the main house, with timber panelling adding some pattern and texture to the top part of the structure.
Don’t overlook the decadent upstairs balcony where, we are sure, the inhabitants get to relax with hours and hours of sea-breeze air and beach views.
As far as ocean views and interior space goes, this second house also has reason to be boastful. Flaunting the same clean look as the main house via its subtle colour palette, this interior space opted for a slightly minimalist look, with only the necessary furniture- and décor items taking up space.
Thanks to glass doors and windows, natural lighting illuminates this open-plan on a daily basis (right behind the dining area is the kitchen). But our favourite piece in here has to be those timber trusses which add so much detail and character into the interior space!
A charming space for a striking location, indeed.
