Remodelling an old kitchen

We all know the importance of a well-designed kitchen. Not only does it have to present ample storage spaces for a myriad of kitchen accessories and goodies, but it also needs to provide adequate legroom for movement – not to mention open worktop surfaces for working, whether it’s slicing or peeling something.
That’s why we are most glad to present today’s ‘before and after’ segment, which saw an old kitchen, which sadly didn’t’ seem to present the capacity for neither style nor functionality, get a modern makeover.
Want to see?
While we have absolutely nothing against a rustic-style kitchen, we just feel that this particular one was a little bit too… much.
Yes, the brick of the counters added some raw appeal and texture into the space, but don’t you agree that it made the room look too busy?
Even though the old kitchen seemed to present ample cabinetry space, the countertops still seemed cluttered. We can’t imagine anybody walking in here and getting the sudden urge to start cooking or baking up a storm while socialising with friends and family.
Clearly the inhabitants of this space felt the same, otherwise there would be no makeover to speak of.
The kitchen planners in charge came up with a new and modern look for the proposed makeover, with sleek and elegant lines, clean surfaces and lots of open spaces.
Of course functionality would also play a big part, which is the reason for the peninsula on the side which could be used as an informal dining spot, or as an extra countertop surface for working.
More space, functionality and a clean look – exactly what this kitchen needed. The designers in charge also proposed reshuffling some of the appliances around, slotting in the microwave above the oven and next to the stove to keep the sink side of the kitchen as clear and open as possible.
The homeowners seemed to have liked this design, because…
… they signed off on it! From busy brick to a subtle style, we must commend the designers for their approach in turning the rustic space into a clean and minimalist one.
Now the only detail which jumps out is the tiled surfaces from the floor and backsplash, ensuring the cabinetry (and worktop surfaces) enjoy a quiet and elegant look.
And since the new colour palette is monochrome, it means the forthcoming colours and patterns for the accessories and textiles, regardless of their looks or styles, will fit in just perfectly!
