Remodelling an old kitchen

We all know the importance of a well-designed kitchen. Not only does it have to present ample storage spaces for a myriad of kitchen accessories and goodies, but it also needs to provide adequate legroom for movement – not to mention open worktop surfaces for working, whether it’s slicing or peeling something.

That’s why we are most glad to present today’s ‘before and after’ segment, which saw an old kitchen, which sadly didn’t’ seem to present the capacity for neither style nor functionality, get a modern makeover.

Want to see?