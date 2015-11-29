Bright ideas for a room without windows

What happens when a room is devoid of windows? With no access to the outside world, natural light has no way to reach inside, oxygen is nowhere to be found and on top of it all the enclosed space can become claustrophobic! It sounds a very dark place do be, doesn’t it?

One of the hardest tasks for a home is to decorate a windowless room, whether that is the basement, bedroom, bathroom or dressing room. One must be very savvy to replace the natural benefits that windows give in ambiance, warmth and freshness. But being savvy is far away from being impossible! There are numerous decorative tricks to be used to mimic the benefits of windows from playing with colour schemes to using large mirrors.

Hence, we decided to compile a list with 7 ways to brighten up your windowless room.