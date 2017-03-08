Modern Buckinghamshire home extension

Space is definitely becoming scarcer these days, with everyone trying to think up new and creative ways in which to add more indoor space, enhance their interior legroom or jazz up their existing storage areas to avoid the cluttered look.

And then we don’t even mention the importance of ensuring that natural light reaches indoors as far as possible.

For a modern home in Long Crendon, Buckinghamshire that required some extra space, the solution was quite easy: a contemporary double-height extension which could also bring in some garden views and natural lighting via its folding doors, perfectly extending the kitchen and living spaces out onto the decked patio area.

IQ Glass UK are the professionals in charge of this project – let’s see what they accomplished.