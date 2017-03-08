Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern Buckinghamshire home extension

Johannes van Graan
IQ Glass UK
Space is definitely becoming scarcer these days, with everyone trying to think up new and creative ways in which to add more indoor space, enhance their interior legroom or jazz up their existing storage areas to avoid the cluttered look.

And then we don’t even mention the importance of ensuring that natural light reaches indoors as far as possible. 

For a modern home in Long Crendon, Buckinghamshire that required some extra space, the solution was quite easy: a contemporary double-height extension which could also bring in some garden views and natural lighting via its folding doors, perfectly extending the kitchen and living spaces out onto the decked patio area. 

IQ Glass UK are the professionals in charge of this project – let’s see what they accomplished.

A timber structure

IQ Glass UK
The designers in charge here definitely know the high-impact value of textured surfaces, for they have combined two of the best options: wood and exposed brick. 

While select surfaces of the existing structure take care of the beautiful brick, the two-storey extension opted for a timber panelled look, beautifully enhancing the wooden deck out front.

Rustic meets modern

IQ Glass UK
Of course we can’t neglect to mention the strong role that glass plays in this project – after all, it’s because of the crystal-clear glazing that these interior spaces get to enjoy prime outdoor views, as well as bathe in illuminating natural lighting on a day-to-day basis. 

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house (or extension) of your dreams.

The indoors: Ground level

IQ Glass UK
In order to have the kitchen flow outdoors (and vice versa), all it takes is a simple “zig-zagging” of those glass doors to link up the interiors with the exterior areas. 

And even here we can see how wood continues to flaunt its striking style, adorning various surfaces from cabinetry to the ceiling, allowing the interior setting to link up even further with the natural touches of nature.

The indoors: Top level

IQ Glass UK
Time for one last look, and we chose the top-floor level where the sloping roof ensures a striking and dramatic touch for the interior setting. 

However, thanks to the high ceilings, only a small portion of the vertical space is used up by the sloping ceiling, ensuring more than adequate legroom for the top-floor area in terms of mobility, furniture and décor. 

A space-adding project successfully completed? Well, it certainly gets our vote of approval!

In the spirit of bright ideas, have a look at these: 7 lighting mistakes you're almost certainly making.

Renovating an old terrace
What do you think of this double-height extension?

