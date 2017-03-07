Small urban garden renovation

Spring is in the air, which means one thing; it's time to get your garden ready for the summer!

It's no use having access to an outdoor space if you can't use it when a gorgeous sunny day comes out of nowhere. So, if you've been thinking about giving your garden a serious overhaul, we have just the project to inspire you. What was a boring and uninspiring space has been transformed beyond recognition by a team of amazing landscape architects, to create a beautiful, usable and happy little slice of outdoor heaven.

With raised planters, fabulous garden fencing and a perfect patio, we know that this garden is going to give you the push you need to commission something similar yourselves.

Let's take a look!