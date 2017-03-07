Small urban garden renovation

Spring is in the air, which means one thing; it's time to get your garden ready for the summer!
It's no use having access to an outdoor space if you can't use it when a gorgeous sunny day comes out of nowhere. So, if you've been thinking about giving your garden a serious overhaul, we have just the project to inspire you. What was a boring and uninspiring space has been transformed beyond recognition by a team of amazing landscape architects, to create a beautiful, usable and happy little slice of outdoor heaven.
With raised planters, fabulous garden fencing and a perfect patio, we know that this garden is going to give you the push you need to commission something similar yourselves.
Let's take a look!
What we will say about this garden is that it is a good size for redevelopment and offers plenty of promise, but up until the transformation, it wasn't living up to that,
The dirty, moss-covered fencing isn't exactly helping matters either. You certainly wouldn't want to spend a day out here, would you?
The lawn tells us that there was no attempt made to keep this garden looking nice or cared for, which is such a shame!
Clearly a family home, what with the goalpost accessory, there must be a nicer scheme that would let everyone enjoy this space!
With all of the old lawn excavated, the ground levelled and a wonderful patio installed, already, this project is leaps and bounds better than it was before.
At least now, if a new lawn is laid, it will look flatter and be easier to care for. Nobody likes mowing an uneven patch of grass after all.
Before, there was nothing in the way of flower beds or planters, with blooms being left to fend for themselves at the edges of the lawn.
Now, with special raised beds being made, there will be contained areas of dense foliage, making it easier to stay on top of things and far prettier.
There would have been no point in giving the garden itself all of the revamp attention, as the moss-covered fencing would have still made the area look dull and neglected.
We are loving the natural woven panels here, which let light flow in more easily, and the new horizontal wooden panels look so much neater!
It's hard to believe that this is the same garden, don't you agree? Gone is the sad attempt at an outdoor space and in its place has risen this wonderful, bright and fresh scheme.
A large patio means that very little lawn needs to be looked after and those raised beds. Talk about adding in a wealth of contemporary landscaping style! There's even a pretty little shed for storing tools.
Literally everything has been catered for here. There's still some grass for outdoor play, a smooth terrace makes for a lovely spot for al fresco dining and raised beds offer just the right amount of blooms to keep everything looking and feeling cheerful.
Who says you can't have a dream garden in a city?
