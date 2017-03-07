Common bedroom design mistakes

A badly designed bedroom will impact on your life so much more than you think, as you'll never feel totally relaxed and might experience disrupted sleep, which will impact on day-to-day life in a big way.

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you getting the right balance of style, calm and cosiness is key to creating the perfect bedroom and, having looked at some amazing projects that have been completed already, we've spotted a few major no-nos.

Simple little mistakes can have a big impact on your bedroom design, therefore we're going to let you in on some now, so you can sleep easy when you've sidestepped them!