Common bedroom design mistakes

A badly designed bedroom will impact on your life so much more than you think, as you'll never feel totally relaxed and might experience disrupted sleep, which will impact on day-to-day life in a big way.
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you getting the right balance of style, calm and cosiness is key to creating the perfect bedroom and, having looked at some amazing projects that have been completed already, we've spotted a few major no-nos.
Simple little mistakes can have a big impact on your bedroom design, therefore we're going to let you in on some now, so you can sleep easy when you've sidestepped them!
What constitutes bad bedroom lighting?
Well, you need a layered approach, with a main light and ambient cosy lighting that you can easily turn off from your bed. With so many bedside lamps out there, there must be a few for you to choose from.
Don't do it to your back! If you're going to try and save money on your bedroom design, whatever you do, don't try to cheap out on your bed or your mattress.
These are two elements that support good back health and decent sleep patterns, so always buy the best versions you can afford.
Some people have the mindset that as you only sleep in your bedroom, it doesn't need to big big. However, if you have the choice of a modest or large space, always go big!
Decorate simply and you'll get the benefit of lots of space, fresh air and unfussy transitional areas, which help relax you.
Your bedroom has so many more applications than simply sleeping, if you decorate it to account for them.
At the very least, you want a comfortable chair for when you need some quiet time or fancy curling up with a good book.
While neutral colour schemes are fantastic for bedrooms, you don't have to make your space devoid of all funky touches.
If you love bold colour, consider an accent wall. If patterned bed linen is your thing, go for it! Just try to maintain a balance between amazing to look at and restful to spend time in.
Curtains are the perfect finishing touch for a bedroom as they shut out all the pesky daylight, thereby giving you privacy and, if you choose heavy fabric, will increase the cosy factor of your room no end.
homify hint: Hang curtains nice and high to give the illusion of extra ceiling height!
If you've installed a bed, some lamps and a chair and you think you're done, think again!
Your bedroom, just like any other room in the house, can benefit from some extra touches, such as candles and plants. Romantic, natural and pretty, they're worth making space for.
We know that pattern clashing is a thing right now, but we don'r really recommend it for your bedroom. You need a space that feels well put together, cohesive and easy to maintain, so opt for bed linen sets, plain curtains and choose your rugs with care! Too many patterns will keep you up at night!
Every bedroom needs more storage than you initially think, so always be prepared to add in some wall shelves, under-bed storage drawers or even extra cupboards.
Storage will never look bad if you keep it sleek and understated, and it always look better than clutter!
