5 necessary purchases for your home

Moving house is a stressful undertaking: there’s the packing, labelling of boxes, rummaging through years of stockpiled bits-and-bobs, not to mention having to organise time away from work, helpers, and professional movers. Moreover, once you have managed to actually move everything into your new home, you have to unpack, and locate a space for the mountains of accumulated miscellany that you dredged up from your old basement and attic. As the final icing on the (not so delicious) cake, you must then organise to clean the entire dwelling before everything gets positioned in its right place. Let’s face it, by this point, you are tired. As a reward for enduring the move, you deserve a few luxuries. There are a lot of essential purchases required for a new home, but these are the slightly luxurious items that are rather more necessary than essential.

Take a look at the following five buys we have deemed to be lavish yet indispensable prerequisites for your new home.