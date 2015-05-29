5 necessary purchases for your home

Moving house is a stressful undertaking: there’s the packing, labelling of boxes, rummaging through years of stockpiled bits-and-bobs, not to mention having to organise time away from work, helpers, and professional movers. Moreover, once you have managed to actually move everything into your new home, you have to unpack, and locate a space for the mountains of accumulated miscellany that you dredged up from your old basement and attic. As the final icing on the (not so delicious) cake, you must then organise to clean the entire dwelling before everything gets positioned in its right place. Let’s face it, by this point, you are tired. As a reward for enduring the move, you deserve a few luxuries. There are a lot of essential purchases required for a new home, but these are the slightly luxurious items that are rather more necessary than essential.
Take a look at the following five buys we have deemed to be lavish yet indispensable prerequisites for your new home.
Moving is one of those undertakings that everyone does at least once, twice, or *shudder* a dozen times in their lifetime. More often than not, it is a hellish event. In order to counteract the exhaustion and fatigue that normally comes with moving house, you need a good bed. Purchasing a new bed for your home is an essential. You are in a new space, you deserve to sleep in peace and comfort. Treat yourself to dust mite-free slumber, and invest in a proper mattress and bed. If you aren’t in the market for a new bed, consider some new bed linen, and start your time in the new home comfortably and opulently.
One of the things we often forget when moving house are mirrors. When you move, it is likely you will still have to go to work the next day, so you most definitely need somewhere to put on makeup, get ready and prepare. Perhaps within your old home, the bathroom had built in reflective surfaces to get ready and prepared for the day ahead? Ensure the place you are moving has a mirror in order to get ready for work and events. If in doubt, a mirror is the perfectly essential purchase for any new home. Whether it is a free-standing bedroom mirror, or a vintage find that is perfect for your corridor, ensure you have this fundamental home accessory before you enter your new dwelling.
What is one of the best things about a new home? The housewarming party of course! A new home brings new opportunity, new friends, neighbours, and often an improved lifestyle. Ensure you treat yourself, and guarantee you have stylish outdoor furniture. Outdoor furniture is not only great for entertaining, but perfect for making the most of your outside space to relax, take in the sun’s rays, and breathe that fresh air.
While these other purchases may seem a little extravagant, there is one this that is absolutely essential and you cannot do without—curtains. Curtains are one of those things that often do not come with a home. You may be lucky, and they might be left behind or included in the sale, but many times your new home will come sans bathroom blinds, and bedroom curtains. Invest in dressing your windows with style and you will ensure privacy as well as create a homely environment within your new space. These curtains from Cabbages & Roses are an excellent example.
If your new home doesn’t have a cooker or a stove, it’s time to get one. More often than not, a new house will be sold with fixed appliances, but there are plenty of instances where you will have to bring your own. Choose a cooker that will suit your home, and remember: size matters—there is no point having a giant stove if you don’t intend to use it, or conversely, a small and tiny oven if you are a cookaholic. Invest wisely, and the early days in your new dwelling will taste that little bit sweeter.