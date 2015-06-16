7 summer-ready chairs for your garden or balcony

With a somewhat worrying Netflix addiction, and almost translucent skin, my friends would be forgiven for thinking I was channelling Edward Cullen. The Gidget-esque glow I had worked so hard to achieve the previous year had well and truly departed. Not content to wallow in my hibernatatory winter depression any longer, it was time to embrace the outdoors, and consequently update my exterior décor. With the warmer months now in full swing, it is an excellent time to think about embracing gardens, balconies, or parks, and enjoying all that summer has to offer—sun, and lots of it. We spend countless hours decorating and perfecting our interior décor and it is prudent to suggest our outdoor spaces require just as much attention. In order to maximise your enjoyment outside, you need comfortable and stylish seating.
Take a look at the following seven summer-ready chairs that are sure to bring a little style and excitement into your outdoor space.
Who can look past a timelessly traditional piece of fabulous furniture? Reminiscent of almost every beach holiday as a child, this chair is sure to act practically, as well as infuse a sense of seaside charm and maritime style. The benefit of these deck chairs is their practicality and versatility. Easy to fold up and store away during the winter, with removable covers in case they get covered in iced-tea and require washing. Place these handy chairs almost anywhere in your garden, patio, gazebo, lawn space, courtyard or balcony, and enjoy the simplicity of a timeless classic.
Stylish, fashionable, trendy and charming—these chairs from Rowen & Wren tick all of the boxes when it comes to choosing a cute set of outdoor seats. Nautical in style this pair of deck chairs would look equally at home in your garden, on a balcony, or under an umbrella on the lawn. Pair these chairs with a matching side table, potted plant and summer aperitif for a truly relaxing experience.
For something truly different, take a look at this clinker-esque rocking chair. Styled after the clinker constructed boats of Northern Europe, this outdoor chair is a fabulous way to inject a little art into your space without compromising comfort. This outrageously individual piece is manufactured from oak and larch and fastened with copper boat nails for added authenticity.
How many times have you gone on a picnic only to have an dispute with somebody about who gets the comfy deck chair? The solution is finally here—personalised chairs. Ensure your event is quarrel-free and have your traditional deck chairs printed with the name of its chosen occupant. Forget jostling for the finest seat, and ensure your next barbeque, picnic, or outdoor shindig, has coordinated and cute seating for everybody.
The epitome of luxury, this glorious roof terrace would not be complete without some beautiful iron loungers. Perfectly ready for any style of upholstered cushion or pillow, these seats are a year round solution to courtyard seating. If you don’t have the luxury of such a huge space, try employing just two into your area, and start enjoying the sunlight.
Possibly a little more 'bed' than seat, this stylish daybed-esque piece of furniture from Urban Suite Home is a wonderful way to incorporate comfort into your outdoor space. Replete with a built in sun shade, this is probably the ultimate way to relax, unwind and enjoy the summer. Accessorise this item with plenty of throw cushions, blankets and don’t forget your frozen daiquiri!