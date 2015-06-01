Landscaping for less: garden renovation ideas

One of the best things about the approaching warmer months is the versatility that you gain with your outdoor space. During the colder months, our gardens, courtyards, terraces, and decks are generally out of bounds. The frigid and unkind wintriness keeping everyone well and truly rugged up, hibernating in the warmer confines of their well-heated homes. So as the snow has melted, and the sun has begun to shine, we should appreciate the benefit of a little extra space to stretch our legs. Consider making your garden or outdoor space function as another living space. Ensure you maximise its potential by investing in the space and guaranteeing its enjoyment.

For some handy hints on how to achieve this, take a gander over the following examples, and make sure your space is attractive and well-organized.