6 ways to refresh your dining room

Dining rooms: our central eating place, entertaining space, and the heart of any domestic gastronomic experience. Whether your dining room is formal or family friendly, there are many ways to easily update this crucial area of one’s home. From removing the uniform seating, to infusing some statement furniture, a simple change or alteration can evoke a transformed ambience and improved aesthetic. Rather than tolerate a less than stylish space, homify brings you six ways to refresh your dining room, and ensure it is an area of importance, taste, and enjoyment.
Check out the following examples to get a little inspiration, and a few handy interior design approaches and hints.
Looking at this room the instant reaction is a resounding ‘wow’; the space looks fabulously well-designed and exceptionally fresh. Perhaps surprisingly, this style of room can be achieved fairly easily in your own space. The key to realising this clean yet interesting design is wit statement furniture and just the right volume of ornamentation. Think built in shelving with simple yet bright curios and art, and dark black lighting that contrasts against the white colour scheme. Furthermore the contemporary mirror adds a sense of opulence and the space is topped off with the stunning set of dining room chairs that embrace pastel shades as well as a rich timber aesthetic.
When you need to refresh your dining space it can be tricky to know where to start. Dining rooms consist of many different elements—chairs, table, lighting, ornamentation, console, tableware and more, which can all contribute to the atmosphere and ambience of the space. If unsure how to refresh your eating space, consider a light timber colour scheme that is matched with white walls, and simple yet beautiful light fittings.
Bare walls can often equal a bland and wishy-washy atmosphere—ensure your space is bold, bright and inviting with a piece of well-chosen artwork. If you have a wall that is unadorned and lifeless, consider purchasing a piece of art that evokes a strong and interesting aesthetic. Alternatively, if you already have art on your walls but are looking for a refreshed vibe or air, take down all the pieces that no longer inspire you, and replace them with one thoughtful and interesting piece to inject a sense of newness and life.
The industrial look can seem tricky and daunting to those not familiar with interior decorating. Conversely, achieving this industrial effect within your domestic space can actually be fairly easy. For a bit of a room refresh, why not undertake a DIY? This room utilises exposed brick walls and a bench table with iron accents. Employ plenty of raw textures, iron, metal, and timber. Keep your ornamentation simple, and choose lighting that is unpretentious, and practical.
For a quick and easy dining room refresh, consider something practical to add interest to your wall. This example from Sigmar is a great illustration of a useful feature, which looks stylish, as well as offering quick and easy access to ready-to-drink wines. Exceptionally useful if your cellar is located a distance from your dining space; this stylish inclusion is a great way to store those favourite bottles for a dinner party, or simply for dinner throughout the week.
One final fabulous way to breathe a little life into your space is with the inclusion of some different seating. No longer do you have to stick to the standard eight similar chairs around your dinner table. Think a little 'outside the box' and employ a bench and six seats, or even two benches and two seats. This is a brilliant example of how your setting can still look fabulously opulent and plush, while injecting a little interest and difference into the space.