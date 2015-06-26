8 beautiful examples of bi-fold doors

The humble door has seen many transformations over the years, but few have made such a sweeping impression on architecture and interior design as the multi-talented bi-fold. Not simply a door like any other, this radical improvement on the traditional single-hung hinged door removed the barrier between indoors and outdoors. This allowed architects a newfound freedom to create spaces that were open, airy, and redefined our traditional concept of ‘rooms’. With this increased mobility, we now see entertaining areas that encompass gardens, decks, and balconies: spaces that traverse the line between exterior and interior living, and homes that embrace new ways of thinking.

If you would like to see some fabulous examples of bi-fold doors, check out the following, and consider how you would live if you were able to remove or change the walls within your own domestic spaces.