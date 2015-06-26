Your browser is out-of-date.

8 beautiful examples of bi-fold doors

press profile homify
House by the Woods, St Andrews, Fife Architects
The humble door has seen many transformations over the years, but few have made such a sweeping impression on architecture and interior design as the multi-talented bi-fold. Not simply a door like any other, this radical improvement on the traditional single-hung hinged door removed the barrier between indoors and outdoors. This allowed architects a newfound freedom to create spaces that were open, airy, and redefined our traditional concept of ‘rooms’. With this increased mobility, we now see entertaining areas that encompass gardens, decks, and balconies: spaces that traverse the line between exterior and interior living, and homes that embrace new ways of thinking. 

If you would like to see some fabulous examples of bi-fold doors, check out the following, and consider how you would live if you were able to remove or change the walls within your own domestic spaces.

A wall of glass

Early Victorian Townhouse, Corebuild
Corebuild

Early Victorian Townhouse

Corebuild
Corebuild
Corebuild

The stunning use of glass has created a space that not only looks like it deserves to be on the cover of a magazine, but also works wonderfully to open up the space and maximise the courtyard area. This home by Corebuild has modernised itself with an update that utilises glass bi-fold doors to build a domestic space that seamlessly blends the dining and living room with the outdoor patio.

Compact urban living

Side extension build in timber frame Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

Side extension build in timber frame

Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services
Affleck Property Services

Compact living doesn’t get any cuter, or more stylish than this! Situated between two rather large terraced homes, this small space employs bi-fold doors to ensure the dining room engages with the outside area and avoids any feeling of claustrophobia or restriction. If you have a small area to work with, consider a concertina style door to remove the barriers between your domestic spaces and create a sense of openness.

Opulent conservatory style

Orangery with Bi-fold Doors Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

Orangery with Bi-fold Doors

Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses
Vale Garden Houses

A truly opulent and grandiose home, this conservatory perfectly illustrates the beauty of affluent country living, and also the practicality of a modern bi-fold door. As well as the plentiful glass in both the walls and ceiling, these useful doors allow the home to breathe and impart a sense of connectedness with the natural beauty that lies beyond the home’s walls.

The entertainer

After works - exterior shot with bifold doors open Rogers and Jones Architects
Rogers and Jones Architects

After works—exterior shot with bifold doors open

Rogers and Jones Architects
Rogers and Jones Architects
Rogers and Jones Architects

Do you love to entertain? If the answer is yes, then bi-fold doors could be the perfect solution to your living space. Bringing together the dining/living space and the outdoor patio, the ultra-stylish, and very practical bi-fold doors allow continuity from the outside, to the interior. As well as creating a perfect entertaining area, the space is airy, practical and stylish.

Open up your space

Rear Extension Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

Rear Extension

Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

To let the outside ‘inside’, what better way than to install two sets of bi-fold doors on adjacent walls? This brilliant example shows the benefit of these glass concertina panels, and their ability to ensure the space is airy and open. If you have a small interior area, and wish to enlarge it, consider the use of these doors to allow the outdoor patio or courtyard to become an extended section of your living space.

At one with nature

Summer House, Blackheath, Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects
Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects

Summer House, Blackheath

Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects
Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects
Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects

Infusing a little nature into one’s abode can greatly improve the ambience and atmosphere of your domestic spaces. To take things one step further, this gorgeous home has employed the use of a set of bi-fold doors to enhance the connection between the grassy outdoor space, and the interior dining room. Truly let the outside ‘in’ utilise timber in your construction, and enrich this with bi-fold doors that eradicate walls and allow the garden to interact with your living spaces.

A memorable view

House by the Woods, St Andrews, Fife Architects
Fife Architects

House by the Woods, St Andrews

Fife Architects
Fife Architects
Fife Architects

When you have a view such as this, you want to make the most out of it—choose bi-fold doors to open up the space and ensure maximum airiness and atmosphere for your domestic space. This wall of windows allows maximum flexibility during the changing seasons as well. In summer you can open the wall for a cool breeze to freshen the room, and during winter the view is still the centrepiece, while the home’s warmth and cosiness is preserved.

Enhance your focal point

kitchen extension homify
homify

kitchen extension

homify
homify
homify

Bi-fold doors, as well as looking fabulous, offer the ability to ensure a certain interior architectural feature is the focus of the space. In this example the kitchen is central to the living room, and offers a perfect transition from the interior to the exterior deck area. Consider this design if you would like a free flowing space that emphasises the central aspect of your home, in this case, the kitchen.

Luxury living in a Georgian farmhouse
Do you have bi-fold doors in your home? Or are you considering installing a set? Let us know in the comments below.

